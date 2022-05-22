Update, Version 20220522



English

[The Church Hall]A large part of this area is now accessible.

[The Church Hall]Added secret room data in this location.

[The Church Hall]As mentioned in the previous story, concrete sealed the entrance. But, let's look at the good side. Now you have the chance to mine the concrete stone piles.

[The Church Hall]New enemy type: Shade-Tainted Citizen (They will attack with other shade creatures.)

Added a new code generator to generate dynamic map-changing scripts so that I no longer need to set things up manually. (Previously, I did that way in the basement of the 3D printing store.)

Added a new module to organize all those dynamic map-changing scripts. (Old scripts are not changed for now.)

Organized shared mining code into a common event so that they can be reused without copying around.

简体中文

【教堂大厅】该地点的很大部分区域现在可以进入。

【教堂大厅】在该地点加入了隐藏房间的数据。

【教堂大厅】正如之前剧情里提到的，大门被混凝土堵住了。不过我们往好处想，现在可以通过采矿技能去挖掘那些混凝土获得石块原料了。

【教堂大厅】新敌人种类：被暗影侵蚀的市民 （他们会和其它暗影生物一同攻击。）

加入了一个新的代码生成函数，来制造动态变化地图环境的脚本，从而，我貌似不需要再手动配置这些代码了。（此前，3D打印店地下室里我是手动配置的。）

加入了一个新的程序模组来管理这些动态地图环境变化的脚本。（已有的脚本目前未改变。）

把采矿通用的代码归纳到了一个公共事件中，提高代码复用性，无需到处复制粘贴。