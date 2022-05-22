Sneak peek at the new desert biome!

You'll now see the option to change your biome when creating a new game. This will be the desert biome, where the game will play a little differently. This is a bit of a beta test, as not all of the desert animals and plants I want are in yet, but they are coming!

I also have hopefully fixed the bug that was causing crashes when creating new games. User maps should more reliably work when creating your own map.

Thanks for everyone's feedback so far, it has really helped guide development. Now that the biome basics are done, I can hopefully turn out the new desert scenarios much more quickly.

Let me know if you have any fun scenario ideas!

Nick