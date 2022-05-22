 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Woodland Empire update for 22 May 2022

Sneak peek at the new desert biome!

Share · View all patches · Build 8786083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You'll now see the option to change your biome when creating a new game. This will be the desert biome, where the game will play a little differently. This is a bit of a beta test, as not all of the desert animals and plants I want are in yet, but they are coming!

I also have hopefully fixed the bug that was causing crashes when creating new games. User maps should more reliably work when creating your own map.

Thanks for everyone's feedback so far, it has really helped guide development. Now that the biome basics are done, I can hopefully turn out the new desert scenarios much more quickly.

Let me know if you have any fun scenario ideas!

Nick

Changed files in this update

Woodland Empire Prod Windows Depot 1419151
  • Loading history…
Woodland Empire Prod Linux Depot 1419152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link