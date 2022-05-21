 Skip to content

THE UNKNOWN HALLS update for 21 May 2022

ANIMATION UPDATE

Build 8785980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What was added:
-New Destructor Animations
-New Defect Animations unique to each one
-Added Challenge maze into files
What was Changed:
-Created new universal Destructor Prefab so its easier to customize
-Changed Defects so when you collide with them it triggers both the stun and the sound at the same time instead of the sound being activated before the stun

The next update will finish this one with new sounds but due to scheduling I had to release the update in two parts.

