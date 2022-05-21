ANIMATION UPDATE

What was added:

-New Destructor Animations

-New Defect Animations unique to each one

-Added Challenge maze into files

What was Changed:

-Created new universal Destructor Prefab so its easier to customize

-Changed Defects so when you collide with them it triggers both the stun and the sound at the same time instead of the sound being activated before the stun

The next update will finish this one with new sounds but due to scheduling I had to release the update in two parts.