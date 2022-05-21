Build 150: Big Upgrades!

Private Lobby Code Matches with no lobby timeouts

LockFramerate works again

Can now leap over gaps and fall into them

Coyote Time with Dash and Jump

Projection Decals

Projection Player Circle

Switched to new high performance render pipeline

Improved usage of AMD FXR 1.0

Better Fog implemented

Updated some SFX

Super dash jumps (double tap)

Increased Dash distance

Increased sword cooldown to 2 seconds

Increase mid-air movement control

Removed hold to continuously dash

New Shop UI Wheel (Triangle/Q)

New upgrade items in shop

Bounty System

Updated Cash drop FX bundles

Updated Overhead UI

New minimalist screen UI

Test Pvp level layout updated to reflect new movement mechanics

Sword now 360 degrees damager

Slow HP regeneration added during combat

Fast HP regeneration added outside of combat

Updated death FX

Updated Kill icons and streaks FX

Energy now renamed to Fury

Updated Fury pickup object icons

Some UI performance improvements

Added Laser sights when aiming near a possible target

Unlocked Mouse cursors to entire screen

Updated Mouse panning/sensitivity code (check your ESC menu sensitivity)

Improved Mouse cursor jitters

Framerate Lock for menus