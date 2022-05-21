Private Lobby Code Matches with no lobby timeouts
LockFramerate works again
Can now leap over gaps and fall into them
Coyote Time with Dash and Jump
Projection Decals
Projection Player Circle
Switched to new high performance render pipeline
Improved usage of AMD FXR 1.0
Better Fog implemented
Updated some SFX
Super dash jumps (double tap)
Increased Dash distance
Increased sword cooldown to 2 seconds
Increase mid-air movement control
Removed hold to continuously dash
New Shop UI Wheel (Triangle/Q)
New upgrade items in shop
Bounty System
Updated Cash drop FX bundles
Updated Overhead UI
New minimalist screen UI
Test Pvp level layout updated to reflect new movement mechanics
Sword now 360 degrees damager
Slow HP regeneration added during combat
Fast HP regeneration added outside of combat
Updated death FX
Updated Kill icons and streaks FX
Energy now renamed to Fury
Updated Fury pickup object icons
Some UI performance improvements
Added Laser sights when aiming near a possible target
Unlocked Mouse cursors to entire screen
Updated Mouse panning/sensitivity code (check your ESC menu sensitivity)
Improved Mouse cursor jitters
Framerate Lock for menus
Death Carnival Playtest update for 21 May 2022
Build 150: Big Upgrades!
