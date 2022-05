Share · View all patches · Build 8785929 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The past Friday 21st May a new update was uploades, and these are the following changes:

Added 4 brand new hairstyles.

Fixed text position in buy confirmation panel.

Implemented rotation in Z axis, as it was suggested. Press [F] to rotate camera counterclowise, [G] to rotate clockwise and [R] to reset rotation.

Next update will be on Friday 27th May.