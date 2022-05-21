Changelog v0.3.4

Version 0.3.4

May have fixed powerup timer bug. (testing)

Removed 6 sounds bites cousing music to be skipped. (testing)

Change function calls in loops to local variables for performance boost in lighting.

Removed code for UI seperate alphas. (testing)

Lowered Buff pickup delay to half a second.

When room is cleared credits will go to the player. (testing)

Increased HP of Beacons

Decreased HP of phase one of Boss 5.

Shield powerup will be removed when returning to main menu.

Removed portals, walls, drops and red screen on end game screen.

Powerup timers should not count down if room cleared and no enemies. (testing)

Renamed Boost+ to Extra Boost for transparency.

Stationary enemies are destroyed on room cleared event.

Redesigned Heart

Prototyping for Home Garage finished.

Upgrades on death/quitting are reset.

Fixed alpha bug with DirDep, Confusion and Stinky.

Garage prototyping complete on main menu.

Upgrades are no longer permanent, reset if game over or quiting to main menu.

Adjusted all point gain for hits and kills.

Adjusted border for color selector.

Powerup VISUAL timer should match ACTUAL timer. (testing)

Fixed bug with powerup actual timer existing and pausing on main menu.

Double lightning for phase two of Boss 3.

Decreased range of blunderbuss.

Removed outline of bomb due to improper fading.

Increased cost of Reroll / Lives / Bombs

Version 0.3.3

May have fixed a bug causing stuttering/crashing while using the controller. (testing)

Added second main menu. Garage, Compendium, Controls, Stats, Discord

Removed redundant randomization functions to help with performance.

Correct rerolls to not show any duplicates.