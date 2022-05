Valor 1.3.3b - Balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8785574 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 09:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Balance

General Stats

All cooldown reduction stats are now capped at 70%.

Runes

The bonus values of runes you receive have been altered slightly. Note that these values only apply to new runes. Runes you already have remain unchanged!

Ability strength runes: -15%

Base health regen runes: +10%

Basic attack heal runes: +15%

Cooldown reduction runes: -10%



Raven

Volley diminished damage for multiple hits on the same target: 70% -> 50%

Evolution