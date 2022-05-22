"Dark Mode" now available for Pylons of the World

I had a request to add a 'dark mode' to Pylons of the World, as the colours were a bit aggressive late at night. That's now in- enable night mode in the settings, and you'll either be able to keep it dark permanently, or schedule when you'd like it to start and stop. Night mode uses more muted set of colour schemes, such as this one:

Ironically (given the subject matter), this does make it look a little like you're driving through a power cut- rewriting the lighting calculations to allow the streetlamps in each scene to turn on is a fair bit of work, so until I port this to Unreal Engine 5, they'll remain dark.

But I quite like it this way.

Please let me know in the Steam forum if you have any other feature requests or bugs that need looking at

Cheers,

-Ed / Jean-Paul Software

P.S please leave a review if you haven't done so already, partly to let me know what you don't like, and partly because Steam's all-powerful recommendation algorithm is hungry and demands words as tribute