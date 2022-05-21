 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PogoChamp update for 21 May 2022

Weekly Progress Report #86: 1.0 Next Week!

Share · View all patches · Build 8785362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0 on May 26th!

It's almost time! 1.0 is right around the corner. The game is more or less "done" pending some new bugs that pop up. With the 1.0 happening next Thursday, this will be the last "Weekly Progress Report" post. I'll still be fixing bugs & working on new features as they come up, but the progress reports and updates won't be weekly anymore.

Final Cinematic

a quick teaser of cinematic that plays when you [spoiler]obtain all the Rainbow Gems in the game[/spoiler]. The in-game video is longer, but you'll have to unlock it yourself to see the full cinematic.

Changelog

  • CONTENT: Added a real cinematic that plays when you get all Rainbow Gems.
  • BUG FIX: Fixed bug that caused the game to glitch out if you loaded a replay and a level at the same time. (Prevented players from deselecting the leaderboard while a replay is loading).
  • BUG FIX: Push It 2: The Limit goal zone was clipping into the floor slightly.
  • BUG FIX: Pressing "Reset" in Movement settings in options menu didn't properly apply settings.
  • BUG FIX: Fixed occasional camera jitter in replays.
  • BUG FIX: Added water obstacle back to The End.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1357221
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1357222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link