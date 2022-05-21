Weekly Progress Report #86: 1.0 Next Week!

1.0 on May 26th!
It's almost time! 1.0 is right around the corner. The game is more or less "done" pending some new bugs that pop up. With the 1.0 happening next Thursday, this will be the last "Weekly Progress Report" post. I'll still be fixing bugs & working on new features as they come up, but the progress reports and updates won't be weekly anymore.
Final Cinematic
Changelog
- CONTENT: Added a real cinematic that plays when you get all Rainbow Gems.
- BUG FIX: Fixed bug that caused the game to glitch out if you loaded a replay and a level at the same time. (Prevented players from deselecting the leaderboard while a replay is loading).
- BUG FIX: Push It 2: The Limit goal zone was clipping into the floor slightly.
- BUG FIX: Pressing "Reset" in Movement settings in options menu didn't properly apply settings.
- BUG FIX: Fixed occasional camera jitter in replays.
- BUG FIX: Added water obstacle back to The End.
Changed files in this update