Weekly Progress Report #86: 1.0 Next Week!

1.0 on May 26th!

It's almost time! 1.0 is right around the corner. The game is more or less "done" pending some new bugs that pop up. With the 1.0 happening next Thursday, this will be the last "Weekly Progress Report" post. I'll still be fixing bugs & working on new features as they come up, but the progress reports and updates won't be weekly anymore.

Final Cinematic

a quick teaser of cinematic that plays when you [spoiler]obtain all the Rainbow Gems in the game[/spoiler]. The in-game video is longer, but you'll have to unlock it yourself to see the full cinematic.

Changelog