New Area available: Grimy graveyard

Adventurers! The new area has arrived in the world of Lunaela.
The grimy graveyard:
·Explore a new level 50 area.
·New enemies added:
·Skeleton. Has a 0.2% chance to drop witch legendary armor.
·Zombie King (MVP). Drop a new legendary Crown headset and a new MVP card.
· Added a new achievement for getting the Zombie King card.
·Added skill cooldown.
· Added a compass when opening the map.
·Natural regeneration of life and mana increased.
·Increased the number of experience required to level up.
·Many other corrections and fixes.
Changed files in this update