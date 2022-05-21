 Skip to content

Lunaela update for 21 May 2022

New Area available: Grimy graveyard

Build 8785271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adventurers! The new area has arrived in the world of Lunaela.

The grimy graveyard:

·Explore a new level 50 area.

·New enemies added:

·Skeleton. Has a 0.2% chance to drop witch legendary armor.

·Zombie King (MVP). Drop a new legendary Crown headset and a new MVP card.

· Added a new achievement for getting the Zombie King card.

·Added skill cooldown.

· Added a compass when opening the map.

·Natural regeneration of life and mana increased.

·Increased the number of experience required to level up.

·Many other corrections and fixes.

