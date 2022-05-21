 Skip to content

Speaker of Worlds update for 21 May 2022

A bug fix and a new "FX"

Build 8785265

Fixed a bug that made you not see the mechanical engineer hero change appearance after at 20 points or higher alignment points.

Added in "sunlight FX" if you have a certain amount of loyal points.

