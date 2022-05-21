Update 0.2.4 - Vakoda City II

Update 0.2.4 brings a whole new update for the city track Vakoda! 13 new tracks to race on, as well as an entirely new neon drenched cyberpunk city to explore! Phaseshift now has a total of 25 tracks! Also includes visual improvements to menu UI, resolution scaling, Barrier glow effects, font sizes and more!

Balancing/Tweaks

-Elimination countdown timer now starts after weapons have been enabled. For games that have weapons disabled, the elimination timer will start after 20 seconds

-Catch up is now stronger for players behind AI

-1 second respawn timers can now be selected

What's Next

Pre-Race handling! This includes environment cameras to show the scenery, new pre-race environment specific music and a rev-matching 'mini-game' to simulate a good launch. AI will also move onto a torque/gear based model like the player, so initial getaways as well as acceleration/torque curves will be identical to allow for better fine tuning and fairer racing. (No more storming ahead off the line!) This will also make way for better engine audio further down the line!

AI aggression and difficulty is still being monitored, so tweaks may be made in this area relative to your feedback!

Full changelog

-Added 13 all new tracks for Vakoda City!

-AI Pathing, waypoints, spawn points, arrow scrolls, racing lines and cameras all added

-Added a new selectable camera view, Far Tight

-Added new tracks to UI

-Updated championships with new tracks

-Removed old Vakoda City environment and selectable tracks

-Added entirely new environment to Vakoda City

-Fixed a player Steam avatar bug

-Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances Custom Races added to Championship point totals

-Races left in Championship modes now show in PreRace

-Elimination timer now starts AFTER weapons enabled, in no weapons games, timer starts after a default time

-Fixed a bug where sometimes elimination or missile incoming alarms carry over to next scene

-Made script to allow for looping objects to be instantated and moved at runtime from an object pool

-Remade hovering vehicles for Vakoda

-Allowed 1 second respawn times selectable from Custom Race Settings menu

-Added no friction to bike specific collider collisions

-Reduced Barrier glow, doesn't impair vision as much

-Added loads of animating neon adverts

-Created vertical showcases of top 4 drivers

-Sorted Championship and Title Menu UI on smaller resolutions or windowed mode

-More font size improvements across multiple resolutions

-Increased strength of catch up when player is behind, player should catch up quicker