Update Notes for May 21st

-Added new level and enemy

-Reworked how knockback and movement works under the hood to make it possible for enemies to knockback the player. I've fixed all the resulting bugs I've found but please let me know if you find any I've missed. (No enemies actually use this ability yet, it's just setting up future content.)

-Infusion now only transfers attributes, not actions. A card loot system that will allow actual deckbuilding is on its way.

-You can now unplay a card just by clicking on it, rather than having to drag it back down.

-Cards are no longer allowed to display tooltips while being upgraded, to avoid obscuring upgrade menu UI.

-Enemies are now separated into tiers. The tier of an enemy also determines how many kills it counts as for your cards

-Improved various UI; Player is now more visible when under threat of enemy damage, Enemy ability display is being worked on and now tells you enemy tier and teeth reward.

-NOTICE: New sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards' art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.