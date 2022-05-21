CHAPTER 3: - QUARRELSOME AND CANTRIPS

Share · View all patches · Build 8785020 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

The truth is that I wanted to leave this update a little bit further along with the inclusion of a new story, but I couldn't resist to show you new things I'm creating.

Some players asked me to make the initial spells more explanatory, so I got to work. I didn't want an update to the game to include just that, so I've added a few more stuff.

Changelog EA0.5.1:

ADDED

One of the endings of 'Song of King & Wars' didn't convince me because it could end with a simple Charisma roll, so, in case a player negotiates peace and succeeds, he must now return alive with the missive. A bonus event and a bonus fight have been added.

If your character is evil, it can generate an option to provoke a fight inside taverns and inns (50%).

The Sorcerer now generates options to use Cantrips to distract big, stupid humanoids like Ogres or Cyclops.

Added a small sentence on the first page of the Barbarian story.

IMPROVEMENTS

Now it is explained what the spells do during the choice of character.

A new message warns the player in the combat panel when casting a non-combat spell.

Minor improvements, such as more information on some rolls.

BUGS

Fixed an issue where a rootman could be shown as an ally after combat ended on some screens.

Fixed a bug that prevented stealing the last breath with the necromancer from the dying knight in the 'Song of Kings & Wars' story.

Fixed a small code that could repeat the same event twice in the adventure 'Song of Kings & Wars'.

Thank you for reading!