Simplified the key binding system. In the old system, you might bind W.down to MOVE_FORWARD_START and bind W.up to MOVE_FORWARD_END. Now, you simply bind W to MOVE_FORWARD. That is, the MOVE_FORWARD action has both a primary and a secondary command: the primary command is executed during the corresponding key down event, and the secondary command is executed during the corresponding key up event. Also, the user can easily bind a key to an action by going to OPTIONS -> CONTROLS -> INPUT BINDINGS -> CONTROLS. If you already had custom keybindings, you will need to reset them in the new system.

Updated the very beginning of the tutorial. Now, when the player uses blue rings to get out of Happy Land, they will be brought right to the entrance of Happy Land. If you have a game where you never left the tutorial you will need to start a new game.

Added map rooms to the main forest of I3. These rooms show surrounding areas of interest to the player. These rooms will improve speed runs of the game at the stage where the player needs to find the entrance to Hell.

Added a new area: the Beta Menger Sponge. This is a good place to get Nuke and Minigun Projectile Speed upgrades. It is challenging and the combat is intense. It can be found in the Mylantis Top City.

Modified the saving and loading of multi-level entities. Now, the offset of a moving entity is always relative to the "base chunk" of the moving entity. The base chunk of a moving entity is the unique chunk which contains the entity whose level is the min level of the entity.

Added more trophies.