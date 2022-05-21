 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JumpBeard update for 21 May 2022

Changelog 0.7.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8784893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!
Another update for JumpBeard. With your help we found many things that had to change.
Let's get into it!

  • Updated lights in most of locations
  • Tooltips for difficulties in play menu when hovering over them with mouse
  • Tooltips for controls in options menu
  • Fixed Rupert getting stuck in corners. (Please, contact me directly on Email or Discord if you encounter this problem again)
  • Charging jumps is now at fixed value. Jumping will feel easier and more smooth with this change.
  • Improved movement
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link