Changelog 0.7.7

Hey!
Another update for JumpBeard. With your help we found many things that had to change.
Let's get into it!
- Updated lights in most of locations
- Tooltips for difficulties in play menu when hovering over them with mouse
- Tooltips for controls in options menu
- Fixed Rupert getting stuck in corners. (Please, contact me directly on Email or Discord if you encounter this problem again)
- Charging jumps is now at fixed value. Jumping will feel easier and more smooth with this change.
- Improved movement
Changed files in this update