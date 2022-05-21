Gore update - People Playground 1.24

1.24 - May 21 2022
Added
- Liquid canister. This is a high capacity container that is vulnerable to bullets and has a variable buoyancy.
- Painkiller syringe
- Humans will pass out when they experience too much g-force
- Boat motor reverses on red signal
- For modders: support for transparent liquids
- For modders: Liquid.GetDisplayName()
- For modders: BloodContainer.ForceCalculateComputedColor
Changed
Completely rewrote body shader (this may make humans from older contraptions look weird)
- Blunt damage causes bruising (new look)
- Bullets make bullet holes
- Stabbing makes stab wounds
- Touching hot objects & friction causes burn wounds
- You can switch back to the legacy shaders in the general settings menu
- Important for modders: wound intensity is now inverted (normal). The higher the Z component, the more intense the wound.
Bullet impacts on bodies of water are more intense
Stopping time has a shorter transition
Androids are more durable
Minor rendering optimisations
Other minor optimisations
Changed bullet hardness & damage distance calculations
Limbs don't drain their liquid as fast when bone is exposed
Humans don't panic as easily when shot
Humans wince more when shot
Humans and gorses regenerate blood slowly, if they're alive
Bullets have 50% more impact force
Tritium glows when seen in transparent containers
Made punctured lungs more dangerous
Increased g-force resilience
Decreased human drown time
Boiling bodies of water have no buoyancy
Changing weather settings like rain, snow, and fog will now happen smoothly instead of abruptly.
G-force damage no longer occurs when the organism was frozen
Improved distant large explosion sound
Changed AK-47 sfx
Changed AR sfx
Changed Submachine gun sfx
Changed Shotgun sfx
Changed Sniper sfx
Swapped old Rifle sfx for sniper SFX
Improved Gorse collision
Increased explosion shrapnel lethality
Made Ultra Strength Serum more potent
Decreased bleeding particles intensity
Minor tweaks to entity body temperature maths
Increased body bullet impact sound volume
Gave liquids nicer names
Made human pain animation a little less rigid
Organisms rot slower
Increased minimum impact damage threshold for limbs
Heat capacity is now calculated using object mass in addition to size & material properties
Lowered object to air heat dissipation
Fixed
- Android circuit layer transparency
- Improved limb liquid circulation
- Fireworks detail view radius visible for too long
- Concrete debris suddenly disappearing
- Made rescaled living entities a little more stable.
- Boat motor saving issues
- Slider disintegration issues
- Unnecessary memory usage
- Electrocution issues
- Workshop upload dialog box being weirdly sized
- Fluorescent bulb glow overlay appearing in front of everything
- Issues :(
- Detectors emitting signals even when broken
- Human flesh layer not covering all bones
Removed
- Removed coagulation concentration calculation
