Gore update - People Playground 1.24

Completely rewrote body shader (this may make humans from older contraptions look weird) Blunt damage causes bruising (new look)

Bullets make bullet holes

Stabbing makes stab wounds

Touching hot objects & friction causes burn wounds

You can switch back to the legacy shaders in the general settings menu

Important for modders: wound intensity is now inverted (normal). The higher the Z component, the more intense the wound.

Bullet impacts on bodies of water are more intense

Stopping time has a shorter transition

Androids are more durable

Minor rendering optimisations

Other minor optimisations

Changed bullet hardness & damage distance calculations

Limbs don't drain their liquid as fast when bone is exposed

Humans don't panic as easily when shot

Humans wince more when shot

Humans and gorses regenerate blood slowly, if they're alive

Bullets have 50% more impact force

Tritium glows when seen in transparent containers

Made punctured lungs more dangerous

Increased g-force resilience

Decreased human drown time

Boiling bodies of water have no buoyancy

Changing weather settings like rain, snow, and fog will now happen smoothly instead of abruptly.

G-force damage no longer occurs when the organism was frozen

Improved distant large explosion sound

Changed AK-47 sfx

Changed AR sfx

Changed Submachine gun sfx

Changed Shotgun sfx

Changed Sniper sfx

Swapped old Rifle sfx for sniper SFX

Improved Gorse collision

Increased explosion shrapnel lethality

Made Ultra Strength Serum more potent

Decreased bleeding particles intensity

Minor tweaks to entity body temperature maths

Increased body bullet impact sound volume

Gave liquids nicer names

Made human pain animation a little less rigid

Organisms rot slower

Increased minimum impact damage threshold for limbs

Heat capacity is now calculated using object mass in addition to size & material properties