People Playground update for 21 May 2022

Gore update - People Playground 1.24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.24 - May 21 2022

Added

  • Liquid canister. This is a high capacity container that is vulnerable to bullets and has a variable buoyancy.
  • Painkiller syringe
  • Humans will pass out when they experience too much g-force
  • Boat motor reverses on red signal
  • For modders: support for transparent liquids
  • For modders: Liquid.GetDisplayName()
  • For modders: BloodContainer.ForceCalculateComputedColor

Changed

  • Completely rewrote body shader (this may make humans from older contraptions look weird)

    • Blunt damage causes bruising (new look)
    • Bullets make bullet holes
    • Stabbing makes stab wounds
    • Touching hot objects & friction causes burn wounds
    • You can switch back to the legacy shaders in the general settings menu
    • Important for modders: wound intensity is now inverted (normal). The higher the Z component, the more intense the wound.

  • Bullet impacts on bodies of water are more intense

  • Stopping time has a shorter transition

  • Androids are more durable

  • Minor rendering optimisations

  • Other minor optimisations

  • Changed bullet hardness & damage distance calculations

  • Limbs don't drain their liquid as fast when bone is exposed

  • Humans don't panic as easily when shot

  • Humans wince more when shot

  • Humans and gorses regenerate blood slowly, if they're alive

  • Bullets have 50% more impact force

  • Tritium glows when seen in transparent containers

  • Made punctured lungs more dangerous

  • Increased g-force resilience

  • Decreased human drown time

  • Boiling bodies of water have no buoyancy

  • Changing weather settings like rain, snow, and fog will now happen smoothly instead of abruptly.

  • G-force damage no longer occurs when the organism was frozen

  • Improved distant large explosion sound

  • Changed AK-47 sfx

  • Changed AR sfx

  • Changed Submachine gun sfx

  • Changed Shotgun sfx

  • Changed Sniper sfx

  • Swapped old Rifle sfx for sniper SFX

  • Improved Gorse collision

  • Increased explosion shrapnel lethality

  • Made Ultra Strength Serum more potent

  • Decreased bleeding particles intensity

  • Minor tweaks to entity body temperature maths

  • Increased body bullet impact sound volume

  • Gave liquids nicer names

  • Made human pain animation a little less rigid

  • Organisms rot slower

  • Increased minimum impact damage threshold for limbs

  • Heat capacity is now calculated using object mass in addition to size & material properties

  • Lowered object to air heat dissipation

Fixed

  • Android circuit layer transparency
  • Improved limb liquid circulation
  • Fireworks detail view radius visible for too long
  • Concrete debris suddenly disappearing
  • Made rescaled living entities a little more stable.
  • Boat motor saving issues
  • Slider disintegration issues
  • Unnecessary memory usage
  • Electrocution issues
  • Workshop upload dialog box being weirdly sized
  • Fluorescent bulb glow overlay appearing in front of everything
  • Issues :(
  • Detectors emitting signals even when broken
  • Human flesh layer not covering all bones

Removed

  • Removed coagulation concentration calculation

