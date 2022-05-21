POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'I AM The Law' Update [1.0.6]

Share · View all patches · Build 8784705 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 18:32:03 UTC by Wendy

A cop themed update for you today! The Dude’s cop outfit has been added to the police station, meaning you can terrorize lawbreakers legally! Be Careful not to raise the suspicions of your fellow law enforcement officers though by going after innocent bystanders… Although if you do, you can always grab a new badge from a vending machine to make them forget about your police brutality. Check out the Dude’s never seen before sleeve Tats!* Furthermore - should you break the law yourself, cops will now come after you on their scooters!

This update further expands the subtitle system to include cutscenes (more languages are coming in a future update). There are also various QOL improvements such as Going Postal challenges granting you the required weapon/powerup you need to complete it (if you didn’t have it already) Bosses now have health bars so you can see exactly how bullet spongy they really are!

Various crashes and glaring bugs have been fixed in this update, see the full list below.

A note on performance; while this update does not bring any significant performance improvements - we promise you they are coming. Next month we will start working with a console porting house, and before they even start the porting process they will be joining us internally for a couple of months to get the performance of the PC built in a much better place.

Oh, and we’ve done something to try and fix the slow patching process with Steam after the update has downloaded, let us know how that goes.

*He’s missing them while wearing the drag outfit right now, so just assume his tattoo sleeves when using the cop outfit are henna…

Dude Cop outfit and Badge item! You'll need to find them in the Police Station. More Badges can be purchased at the Speciality Vending Machines!

Cops on Scooters! Some Police reinforcements will now be coming to get you in style!

Grant Weapon / Grant Powerup support for Going POSTAL Challenges! Some challenges require the player to complete them with a certain weapon / powerup. Now, those required weapons or items will be assigned to player once activated

New sounds for Cat attacks!

Krotchy Tip in starting area when a marker is picked up (Explaining how to switch between / activate inventory items)

Fatigue health bar for The Boss fight

Three new Going POSTAL Challenges! Edensin Chainsaw Massacre, Finger Bang Bang and Scooter Rampage (Hint: Two of them are in Riverside and one in Prison tile). More to come!

ADS support for M60!

Subtitles to in-game cutscenes!

Health Bars for Kunny, Carter, Tinklage, Hardrock and Toilet Paper Man!

Made it so certain characters’ deaths will stop counting as a kill (Example: Hardrock). You won’t need to get NPCs to “kill” her in order to complete a Pacifist playthrough

Adjusted AI on Inmates in Prison to make them less braindead

Set up more light switches in various interiors

Going POSTAL challenges will now only spawn after you go see Joseph Bellow on Monday

Forced the Beggar Sign and Marker to disappear if acquired outside of Monday

Adjusted the Urine stream so it’s visible when looking up

Improved Aim Assist based on your feedback: Disabled aim assist on Melee weapons. Toned down the aim assist friction on the Controller. Controller aim assist will now only focus on armed Pawns

Adjusted text on the Rampage intro Krotchy Tip to account for weapon and item granting

Subtitles will now work on the Map Screen

Grenades, Molotovs and Rockets will now shatter nearby glass

Improved performance of Subtitle system

Added working water in Dark Lodge when you fall down the wooden bridges

Improved empty area in Riverside close to the first staircase. Added hobos and a 'Going POSTAL Challenge'

Subtitles blocking the Phone map and other UIs sometimes

Fixed wrong texture direction of a road piece in Anu’s Inn area

“Nuts kicked in”, “Doors kicked in” and “Gallons of city water wasted” stats not working correctly

The Boss dying after a few hits from M60

Melee attackers swinging once they're in range again rather than needing you to stand completely still

VR enemies using regular NPC skins

P3 Rampage not registering flamethrower. It will also now grant extra water bottles if you run out of pee

Blurry decal in Ghost Town

Invisible wall blocking players next to rail tracks in front of Wipe Compound area

Cashiers in SafeSpace supermarket stealing all your money!

Silencer and Reflex Sight attachments not saving when loading a save game

Players getting locked out of the Dinky Nozzle during the Cat Dude errand

Gamepad Look Sensitivity and general gamepad menu jankiness with sliders

Added failsafe for players getting stuck in the Dam after finishing

Corpses Lifetime config option not saving

Roller Coaster operator having a broken t-shirt texture

Sound occlusion problem with signs

Addressed the Overlay HUD crash

Feedback menu having outdated key binding prompt for taking screenshots (Changed to ‘U’ after last update)

Invisible Mercenaries in Pacify Merc Superior cutscenes

Save issues with Omerta Ouster and Peso Payback on Friday

969 cutscene not skipping correctly

Crash related to Subtitles (If current language could not be found)

Outdated subtitle appearing in Tuesday Intro

InterestPoint crash along with some other crashes that were reported on Steam Forums

Hard to obtain Krotchy doll on a path between Residential and Riverside and a Larry doll on a tree in The Zag and chair in Affluent tile

Some issues with the Dark Lodge exit

Roadhouse achievement

Waypoint system not working correctly most of the time

Weird flickering in various ‘Video’ and ‘Performance’ menu settings

Vince’s Mobsters stretching out ridiculously after getting dismembered

Parking lot ramps in Commercial district not having any collision

Pit Crew guy in Fix Race cinematic using incorrect textures

Map Screen getting blocked by Subtitles