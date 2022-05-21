Major Feature Update

PATCH NOTES: EzBench 1.1

First off, thank you to all the supporters and feedback - both positive and critical, it is invaluable for us as a team to improve the tool.

EzBench started off as an idea for a "Furmark" style benchmark based on Unreal Engine 5, a proper stress test for GPU and thermals.

We apologize that this might not have been immediately clear to everyone, but as the masses wish: We are continuing to develop this, both as a stress tester and a

more traditional benchmark that most people are used to.

Our future plans include engine showcases and more scenes, physics tests and more. Meanwhile, to help with making the current benchmark scene more accessible to people we've made some adjustments that will improve performance by 20 to 40%. A note here: This was never intended to be a optimized showcase scene, but a extremely heavy load scene, and as such these will be the last optimizations to the "Island" scene. New scenes in the future will be different and optimized.

We apologize that the current update is somewhat large. This is due to changes in the texture system, and as such there is no way around replacing them. For stats: 1 8K Material with 3 textures is usually around 1 GB of data before packaging.

Overhaul of UI. We will improve on this in the future. We don't have an UI artist on the team, yet.

Several new modes added:

Loop Mode for Prolonged Stress Testing.

1080p, 1440p, 2160p, 1440p 21:9 and 1440P 32:9

Verification and invalidation of scores.

Optimization changes. Note: This remains a STRESS TEST. This isn't meant to run 60fps.

You can now cancel benchmarks mid run.

The traction we got with EzBench really blew the ceiling... In fact, the entire ceiling went poof.

What used to be a magical island in a cavern is now on the open seas. Some minor scene adjusts has been made in other places.

Expect up to 20 to 40% performance increase on some cards.