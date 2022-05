Share · View all patches · Build 8784646 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 13:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This patch fixes a few small bugs with the new save system.

Patch notes:

- Fixed a save system bug, where it wouldn't save the best time but the worst.

- Changed how you unlock levels. You now always have the first level of a category unlocked, so you can choose if you wanna start playing car ride or platforms.

Do you have any problem with these? bugs, glitches etc?

Please let me know, and I'll try to fix them!

Hope you have an awesome day/night!