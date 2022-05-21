May 20th - Crypto Void

It's an age of the future! Laser weapons, NFTs and Cryptos! Digital hype has come to the Underworld. So, it's time to explore new things - grab the latest lens and change your point of view to see the future world. While using the lens player can find the digital asset on the map. Gather your own NFTs then exchange them for some worthwhile rewards. Also, update KO effect for many monsters and adjust KO calculation for monsters. New SSS update and costumes as always.
PS. Big congrats to Ice Penguin, our new slum's mayor. below's the final election result, don't forget to reddem your rewards. :)
Patch Note v7.73
Change OPW and Slum to Crypto Void theme.
Added new Crypto Void BGM.
Added new crypto mobs: Ethorium, LunarTerra, and CryptoBro.
Added new Event Item: Crypto Coin.
Added 18 new Laser Weapons to Event Shop (13% reduce 13 DEX stack.)
Added a new special jester costume for Killjoy to Arena Shop: (+rainbow damage)
Added new Lomo Camera V. (might reveal hidden item in meta world. ;-) )
Added new Crypto Deposite that can be found in meta world.
Added 3 new NFT Arts (from Crypto Deposite; 90%, 9% and 1% drop rate) - burn them for random 30-9000 mamon golds.
Re-opened Guild Challenge campaign with new lists of monsters.
Added new Oyama's SSS: EmptySlash - Deal 6x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [water] dmg and reduce water by LVL({4}~{5})% for {6}s (stack up to {7}%.)
Added new Oyama's SSS: BladeTsunami - Deal 8xSTR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [wind]/[water] dmg to front enemies and reduce [wind]/[water] resist by 10% (stacking.)
Announce all slum mayor candidates' ranks and rewards.
All Voting Proof can be thrown into the Flame altar to get the listed rewards.
Adjusted many monsters' MKO.
Adjusted elemental resist formula (for multi-element damage) to SUM (wiki)
Fixed showing the wrong damage color.
Fixed menalisa's SSS: BlackWedding that can cast on self.
Fixed Iaron's SSS: DemonExecution that give soul after use.
Killjoy: AllOutBurst - Deal random rainbow elements 8xTAL(66-99) to enemies and reduce its resistance by 10% (stack).
Killjoy: ColorShuffle/AllOutBurst - Extended elemental debuff duration to 23s.
Oyama: TornadoSlash/OceanRipple - Extended elemental debuff duration to 23s.
Reduce Mhaou's MalletBash to fixed 10 KO damage.
