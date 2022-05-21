May 20th - Crypto Void

Share · View all patches · Build 8784635 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 13:26:03 UTC by Wendy

It's an age of the future! Laser weapons, NFTs and Cryptos! Digital hype has come to the Underworld. So, it's time to explore new things - grab the latest lens and change your point of view to see the future world. While using the lens player can find the digital asset on the map. Gather your own NFTs then exchange them for some worthwhile rewards. Also, update KO effect for many monsters and adjust KO calculation for monsters. New SSS update and costumes as always.

PS. Big congrats to Ice Penguin, our new slum's mayor. below's the final election result, don't forget to reddem your rewards. :)

Patch Note v7.73