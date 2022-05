Share · View all patches · Build 8784552 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 19:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

I have a good news ! TIME BREAKER is now playable with the directx 11 api this means that the game is accessible on many more older configurations that do not support dx12.

As a result, the minimum configuration is now much lower.

The game is playable on windows 7.

Thank you.