Patch Update Ver. 1.03

Apparently the 8th save game slot wasn't functioning properly. If you had previously saved a game here, while you'd still have been able to continue the game via the "Continue Last Game" button, you couldn't have loaded it from its proper slot. This has been fixed. If you want to play 8 campaigns simultaneously, or have a huge family all wanting their own campaigns, all should now be well!
Stop the Saturnians! update for 21 May 2022
