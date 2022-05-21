Update v1.01 - Menu Fixes/Tutorial Upgrades

First and foremost, thank you to everyone that has streamed and uploaded Kokoro Ultimate this week. It means a lot to see discussion regarding our game.

Today marks the first official Kokoro Ultimate update (Update v1.01)

I noticed some players mentioned controller issues while navigating the main menu. I have provided a fix in the latest build that should take care of those issues.

Second, The tutorial had moments in which using backward/forward keys were not clear enough. They will now change depending on where you are facing.

The last thing I wanted to talk about was the price change. As you can see, the game is now set to $15. Chris and I are holding off on the full price of the game until Nightmare mode and Online Multiplayer are fully implemented. We want players to know their purchase was well worth it. Starting today, the price for the default version of the game will stay $15 until further updates.

Thanks again,

Chadrick