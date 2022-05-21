Update 2022 05 21

Hello! Small update with some fixes:
- Fixed a bug with the bottom button saying "text block".
- Work has been done to improve the control in the menu using the keyboard or gamepad.
- Now, you can not bring down the focus from the button by pressing anywhere.
Regarding the last change - temporarily removed the ability to navigate through the graphics and sound settings menu, and save/load slots. In the future, these menus will be redesigned for easy control without a mouse. Thanks to all!
Changed files in this update