Каролина update for 21 May 2022

Update 2022 05 21

Build 8784296 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello! Small update with some fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with the bottom button saying "text block".
  • Work has been done to improve the control in the menu using the keyboard or gamepad.
  • Now, you can not bring down the focus from the button by pressing anywhere.

Regarding the last change - temporarily removed the ability to navigate through the graphics and sound settings menu, and save/load slots. In the future, these menus will be redesigned for easy control without a mouse. Thanks to all!

