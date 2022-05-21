Update 2022 05 21

Share · View all patches · Build 8784296 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Small update with some fixes:

Fixed a bug with the bottom button saying "text block".

Work has been done to improve the control in the menu using the keyboard or gamepad.

Now, you can not bring down the focus from the button by pressing anywhere.

Regarding the last change - temporarily removed the ability to navigate through the graphics and sound settings menu, and save/load slots. In the future, these menus will be redesigned for easy control without a mouse. Thanks to all!