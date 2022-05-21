Enhancement & Balance - UPDATE

Hello fellow players !

First of all, i want to thank all of you for buying and supporting the game.

In a second part, i'm happy to announce to every one of you the first update of ENDRR.

Regarding feedbacks, i tweaked some gameplay elements to make the game more enjoyable.

Here is the list of modifications :

Reworked sprites of the forest biome. I was not satisfied with the old visuals.

Reworked the way enemies move towards the player. It should be more organic now.

Added damage numbers when you hit an enemy.

Added particles when an enemy dies.

Reworked the way enemies are spawned. It should be more progressive at the start of the game and become more agressive as you go on.

Reworked most of the enemies stats. Greatly reduced speed for some really fast monsters and reduced speed in general. Reduced health points of some tanky monsters

Some of you may have some questions about the initial released game ("Why is it not early access ?" or such) so i wanna explain a little bit here my vision for ENDRR.

I do not want to raise the price of the game as the updates get released. I wanted to keep in people's mind that it is a small game (my first) and that I will need help from the community, as it has already happened quite naturally. To make ENDRR reaches greatness together !

I have planned more features for the game that i am going to work on.

Stay tuned for more and don't hesitate to give me feeedbacks on the community hub !

Cordially, Waïju Games