v0.91.53 Patch Notes - Bard, Character Creation

New Class: Bard - A performer whose music works magic—a wanderer, a taleteller, and a jack-of-all trades.

A bard brings forth magic from his soul, not from a book. He can cast only a small number of spells, but he can do so without selecting or preparing them in advance. His magic emphasizes charms and illusions over the more dramatic evocation spells that wizards and sorcerers often use.

In addition to spells, a bard works magic with his music and poetry. He can encourage allies, hold his audiences rapt, and counter magical effects that rely on speech or sound.

Bards have some of the skills that rogues have, although bards they are not as focused on skill mastery as rogues are. A bard listens to stories as well as telling them, of course, so he has a vast knowl-edge of local events and noteworthy items.

Major Class Features:

Bardic Music

A bard can use his song or poetics to produce magical effects on those around him.

Inspire Courage

A bard can use song or poetics to inspire courage in his allies, bolstering them against fear and improving their combat abilities.

An affected ally receives a +1 morale bonus on saving throws against charm and fear effects and a +1 morale bonus on attack and weapon damage rolls. At 8th level, and every six bard levels thereafter, this bonus increases by 1.

Inspire Heroics

A bard can use music or poetics to inspire tremendous heroism in his allies.

A creature so inspired gains a +4 morale bonus on saving throws and a +4 dodge bonus to AC.

Inspire Greatness

A bard can use music or poetics to inspire greatness in his allies, granting them extra fighting capabilities.

A creature inspired with greatness gains 2 bonus Hit Dice, the commensurate number of temporary hit points, a +2 competence bonus on attack rolls, and a +1 competence bonus on Fortitude saves.

Inspire Competence

A bard can use his music or poetics to help an ally succeed at a task.

The ally gets a +2 competence bonus on skill checks with a particular skill.

Countersong

A bard can use his music or poetics to counter magical effects that depend on sound.

Any creature within 30 feet of the bard that is affected by a sonic or language-dependent magical attack may use the bard’s Perform check result in place of its saving throw.

Song of Freedom

A bard can use music or poetics to create an effect. This effect frees victims from enchantments, transmutations, and curses.

Spells

Bards cast limited arcane spells with Charisma and need not prepare in advance.

New Pre-builds:

Bard - Fatesinger

(Old preset characters can be updated by clicking the Reset button)

(Adventurers with new builds in Adventure mode)

New Optional House Rules:

Weapon base damage increases by one time per 10 character levels

Remove Multiclass XP Penalty

Bardic Music: at least 3 uses per day

Inspire Competence: effect on all skill checks of all allies in range

(+2 modifications of House Rules for old saves)

Optimized Character Creation/Level-Up Module:

Added previous step function

Added skills step

Recommended abilities by default

Preset abilities: Powerful, Balanced, and more

Abilities and skills adjustment buttons can be repeating by press and hold

Optimized UI

Arena:

Added more ways to create parties

Optimized party creation menu

Abnormal exits in battle does not count as fails

Only new challenge fails break winning streak

Fixed: battle difficulty modifiers are not counted in character stats when first enter arena

Classes:

Ranger: optimized pre-builds Verdant Guardian, Wild Sentinel

Druid: added Natural Weapon Proficiency

Druid: fixed alignment bug

Druid: fixed AO bug of Wild Shape + whip

Lizardfolk: changed favored class from Cleric to Druid

Rock Gnome, Forest Gnome: changed favored class from Sorcerer to Bard

Optimized class composition of default party

Added spell list to class descriptions

Range Attacks:

Dart, Shuriken: can be held and used for Two-Weapon Fighting

New default action: Ranged Flurry of Blows

Increased characters' initial ammo

Fixed: Rapid Shot and Two-Weapon Fighting attacks not stack

Fixed: Range attacks with thrown weapons receive 1.5 times Str bonus

Fixed: When using Hand Crossbow + Sling, off-hand attacks may incorrectly abort if main hand ran out of ammunition

Fixed: may stuck when ranged attack kill + out of ammo

Others:

Haste, Slow and Disintegrate: work on all creature types

Teleport: Level 5 -> 4

Fixed: some issues may cause crashes on some systems

Fixed: crashes caused by old version saves

Fixed: crashes caused by clicking action group of battlefield menu

Fixed: position bugs after resurrection

New character panel option: Show Skill Modifiers

New character panel option: Show Trained Skills Only

Battlefield menu: Show/Expand - Weapons and Ammunition

Optimized action description format

Optimized skill-related tips

Optimized battlefield movement and defense tips

Optimized some text

Optimized some UIs

Fixed: potion description format bug

Fixed: missing tips when icon wrap

Fixed: display issues of some English/French characters (f, t, v...)

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Some prestige classes (details TBD), class saves and BAB growth with extra attacks, new player races (Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).