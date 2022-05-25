 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 25 May 2022

Game patch 1.3.37.3

View all patches · Build 8784110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes several issues related to the map editor. It also fixes a very, very rare crash that required the player to follow very specific steps in order to reproduce it.

Version 1.3.37.3:

  • fixed a very, very rare crash that would occur when an enemy with no weapons would be told by another NPC to help them watch the player in a vent shaft
  • fixed security cameras having an incorrect color on their cone of view
  • (MAP EDITOR) returning to edit mode will now cancel all active pathfind actions, which should take care of a potential rare crash
  • (MAP EDITOR) triggering a level finish cutscene action will now return to edit mode, instead of pseudo-finishing the level, and screwing a lot of things up
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed being able to set NPC states on player objects and vice versa
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when saving a map with a cutscene walk action (or subtype) without a correctly linked actor

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

