Game patch 1.3.37.3

Build 8784110 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 07:52:19 UTC

Hey folks!

This patch fixes several issues related to the map editor. It also fixes a very, very rare crash that required the player to follow very specific steps in order to reproduce it.

Version 1.3.37.3:

fixed a very, very rare crash that would occur when an enemy with no weapons would be told by another NPC to help them watch the player in a vent shaft

fixed security cameras having an incorrect color on their cone of view

(MAP EDITOR) returning to edit mode will now cancel all active pathfind actions, which should take care of a potential rare crash

(MAP EDITOR) triggering a level finish cutscene action will now return to edit mode, instead of pseudo-finishing the level, and screwing a lot of things up

(MAP EDITOR) fixed being able to set NPC states on player objects and vice versa

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when saving a map with a cutscene walk action (or subtype) without a correctly linked actor

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

Thanks for reading!