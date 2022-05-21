Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.84.278.995

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature Adjustments:

Hiding nearby trees when building road type structures.

Collectable resources would be highlighted when building Gathers Huts and Hunters Huts.

Optimized the selection circle under the citizens.

Optimized the swirling animation of ships.

Optimized the priority of homeless citizens finding houses.

Optimized the initial population and resources on different difficulties.

Adjusted the initial number of buildings and resources, increasing the number of warehouses and building materials.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed in some cases of game version before v0.84.275.985 Butchers will always show output limit reaches unless they have been rebuilt.

Fixed hidden trees would be shown again when moving the preview model.

Fixed the wrong effect of Build Menu above water on URP mode.

Fixed the Move-in Mode button on Supply Depot.

Fixed the sunk building icons on sandbox mode.

Fixed Fishing Port not showing material shortage icon.

Fixed the issue that people are floating or sinking when walking on the bridge.

Fixed the Great Palace only having half of the selection effect.

Fixed some originally indestructible buildings still can be reinforcement remodeled.

Fixed the wrong building state icon of the closed Sankore Madrasah and Bank.

Fixed the game crush issue once reinforcement remodeling the Bank.

Fixed the spawning of Faction buildings on Easter Island.

Fixed the wrong recipes of food in Gourmet Shop.

Fixed in extreme cases repairmen won't repair destroyed houses.

Fixed in certain extreme cases builders won't go on the construction of some buildings.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community