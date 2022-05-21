News update : All the improvements since the release of CARNAGE OFFERING

Major improvements:
-Close combat allowed
-Automatic reloading
-New Language (Spanish)
-2 New difficulty modes ("Too easy" and "Impossible" mode)
-New interesting loots are hidden on each level
-2 New Steam achievements
Bugs fixed:
-Weapon selection problem
-Level 2 map exit in a hole in the cerberus base
-unintentional slowdown of the character (jake)
-problem of display on the screen of the level 2 in the base (metro)
-Level 1: You can't camp to farm anymore, sorry
Level 7: Improved door opening
-Improvement of the ia of the replicator crabs
-Fixed a small animation bug when reloading weapons with the zoom activated
-Fixed a map exit on level 5
-various collision bugs
Many other improvements and new features are planned.
