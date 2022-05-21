News update : All the improvements since the release of CARNAGE OFFERING

Share · View all patches · Build 8784051 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Major improvements:

-Close combat allowed

-Automatic reloading

-New Language (Spanish)

-2 New difficulty modes ("Too easy" and "Impossible" mode)

-New interesting loots are hidden on each level

-2 New Steam achievements

Bugs fixed:

-Weapon selection problem

-Level 2 map exit in a hole in the cerberus base

-unintentional slowdown of the character (jake)

-problem of display on the screen of the level 2 in the base (metro)

-Level 1: You can't camp to farm anymore, sorry

Level 7: Improved door opening

-Improvement of the ia of the replicator crabs

-Fixed a small animation bug when reloading weapons with the zoom activated

-Fixed a map exit on level 5

-various collision bugs

Many other improvements and new features are planned.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1756180/CARNAGE_OFFERING