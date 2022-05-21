Apis 1.1.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Wow what a release, thanks so much for everyone who's been playing, leaving us the most wonderful reviews, and helping us clean up some of the less friendly bugs!

This update is pretty much just various fixes that seemed urgent, including a fix for rejoining your friends MP game crashing / clearing your progress. NOTE: if it's still not loading (from somehow getting corrupted during a crash) you'll need to clear your "players.json" file in %localappdata%

Also I've tried a slight change to GameMaker's SteamWorks extension that I'm hoping helps the few of you seeing that weird "Steam Not Connected" screen when you're literally in Steam - let me know if it helps! Otherwise looks like GM support will be hearing from their fav dev again lol

I'm still looking into the "desync" issue that can sometimes occur for a few of you, usually it would be from bad/busy internet connection but I think there might be something in-game thats triggering a big flow of packets that is overwhelming the other player's socket. If you think you've been able to replicate this desync by doing something specific please come ping me in Discord!

Changes

Removed wasps (or did I? dun dun dun....)

Increased chance of rain each day in the forest from 30% - 35%

Crash Fixes

Fixed gml_Script_sc_slot_set (CENTRIFUGE_ALARM1)

instance_exists argument 1 incorrect type (undefined) expecting a Number (YYGI32)

instance_exists argument 1 incorrect type (undefined) expecting a Number (YYGI32) Fixed gml_Script_sc_slot_draw (MENU_DRAW)

Unable to find instance for object index

Unable to find instance for object index Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_discover_item (MENU_CHANGE)

Variable <unknown_object>.shiny(100020, -2147483648) cannot be resolved.

Variable <unknown_object>.shiny(100020, -2147483648) cannot be resolved. Fixed gml_Script_sc_util_create_item (BUTTON_CLICK)

ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type (undefined) expecting a Number (YYGI32)

ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type (undefined) expecting a Number (YYGI32) Fixed gml_Script_sc_slot_validate (MOD_CLOCK)

Variable <unknown_object>.uncapped(100359, -2147483648) not set before reading it.

Bug Fixes