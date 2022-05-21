PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1463

Fix for IP address field on game user create session event
Fixed a bug when searching for characters related to steam user
Added an icon to warp to town, Made close button flash when tutorial is at the last step
#6107 - Tutorial. If you leave Gearing Up after opening chest to do Ship Combat, you cant progress in Gearing Up. 2/6 /
#6111 - typed a sentance about never deleting my alt and the delete option popped up in game (admin)
added new logs for investigation / updated random enemy spawner to prevent duplicate spawning / added reward support for ring/trinket/necklace
server log updates
revised admin log request command
Changed files in this update