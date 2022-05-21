 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 21 May 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1463

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for IP address field on game user create session event

Fixed a bug when searching for characters related to steam user

Added an icon to warp to town, Made close button flash when tutorial is at the last step

#6107 - Tutorial. If you leave Gearing Up after opening chest to do Ship Combat, you cant progress in Gearing Up. 2/6 /

#6111 - typed a sentance about never deleting my alt and the delete option popped up in game (admin)

added new logs for investigation / updated random enemy spawner to prevent duplicate spawning / added reward support for ring/trinket/necklace

server log updates

revised admin log request command

Changed files in this update

