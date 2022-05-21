Release Date Fixes 5/21

Small Fixes including:
- Audio Default is no longer 0.
- End Cutscene is functional.
**Warning: We had to change a project setting so this update will delete any save data you currently have. This will not happen again in the future.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small Fixes including:
**Warning: We had to change a project setting so this update will delete any save data you currently have. This will not happen again in the future.
Changed files in this update