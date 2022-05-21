 Skip to content

Sketch update for 21 May 2022

Release Date Fixes 5/21

Release Date Fixes 5/21

Last edited by Wendy

Small Fixes including:

  1. Audio Default is no longer 0.
  2. End Cutscene is functional.

**Warning: We had to change a project setting so this update will delete any save data you currently have. This will not happen again in the future.

