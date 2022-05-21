 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 21 May 2022

Version 1.04 is now live.

Build 8783873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed a bug where the player could get softlocked in category 1 by visiting Violet, then Emil, the Andi, and then going back to Violet's house. Now Judith's house will be accessible in that situation.

*Fixed a bug where the last 6 CGs didn't count towards the CG completion total of the results menu.

*Fixed a bug where some players would get softlocked in category 1's puzzle and not be able to select the option that would allow them to progress.

*Fixed a bug where upon completing the game, the afterstory would only be accessible in it's entirety from the scene selection menu.

*Numerous spelling errors fixed.

