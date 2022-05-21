Version 1.04 is now live.

*Fixed a bug where the player could get softlocked in category 1 by visiting Violet, then Emil, the Andi, and then going back to Violet's house. Now Judith's house will be accessible in that situation.
*Fixed a bug where the last 6 CGs didn't count towards the CG completion total of the results menu.
*Fixed a bug where some players would get softlocked in category 1's puzzle and not be able to select the option that would allow them to progress.
*Fixed a bug where upon completing the game, the afterstory would only be accessible in it's entirety from the scene selection menu.
*Numerous spelling errors fixed.
Changed files in this update