5/21 Hotfix

Heroes of Arkesia!

Tonight’s update addressed some of the issues we’ve seen since the release of the May Update.

Fixes in this update include:

Fixed an issue where Ealyn and Sasha’s affection rapport tiers were missing

Fixed an issue causing the “/Dance” command, to not work when sent in chat.

Fixed an issue allowing the Destroyer to open the Platinum Complimentary Skin Chest, granting no items.

Fixed an issue where the counter effect line wasn’t shown for the Sorceress’ Ice Shower skill

Fixed an issue causing the Absolute Strength tripod on the Destroyer’s Perfect Swing skill, to not deal any bonus damage

Fixed an issue blocking players from honing gear past +15, with a character currently participating in the Super Express event.

Reverted the cooldown and distance changes to the Radiant Golden Cloud mount

Thank you for your patience and support, we’ll see you in Arkesia!