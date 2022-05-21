5/21 Hotfix

Heroes of Arkesia!
Tonight’s update addressed some of the issues we’ve seen since the release of the May Update.
Fixes in this update include:
- Fixed an issue where Ealyn and Sasha’s affection rapport tiers were missing
- Fixed an issue causing the “/Dance” command, to not work when sent in chat.
- Fixed an issue allowing the Destroyer to open the Platinum Complimentary Skin Chest, granting no items.
- Fixed an issue where the counter effect line wasn’t shown for the Sorceress’ Ice Shower skill
- Fixed an issue causing the Absolute Strength tripod on the Destroyer’s Perfect Swing skill, to not deal any bonus damage
- Fixed an issue blocking players from honing gear past +15, with a character currently participating in the Super Express event.
- Reverted the cooldown and distance changes to the Radiant Golden Cloud mount
Thank you for your patience and support, we’ll see you in Arkesia!
Changed files in this update