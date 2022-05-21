 Skip to content

Forsaken Barn update for 21 May 2022

1.0.1

21 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

-added more notes to help the player with the objectives

Fixes

-Fixed broken wall material in the child's room.
-Fixed checkpoint near the barn. Players could finish the game without releasing the demon.

