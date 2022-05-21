Patch v0.1.7

- Adjusted difficulty of level 'Battle1'.
- Reordered levels with considering player's growth curve.
Enemies with guns appeared early in the game when the players were not familiar with the controls, so they were changed to appear after 'Battle1'.
