Tick Tack Puppet update for 21 May 2022

Patch v0.1.7

Patch v0.1.7

Build 8783737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted difficulty of level 'Battle1'.
  • Reordered levels with considering player's growth curve.

Enemies with guns appeared early in the game when the players were not familiar with the controls, so they were changed to appear after 'Battle1'.

