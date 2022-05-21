Choice of difficulty

Share · View all patches · Build 8783734 · Last edited 21 May 2022 – 06:59:05 UTC by Wendy



The game now has three difficulty levels: easy, normal and hard. (Thanks: PL-BR, Sleppy)

Previously, the game only had a hard level of difficulty.

How easy and normal modes differ from hard mode:

Damage from enemies is less

Hunger and thirst drop slower

Health from hunger and thirst drop slower

Damage from poison is less

Plague damage is less

Dysentery disappears faster

You need less sleep

Sickness affects less

Dirt accumulates slower

Temperature has less effect on health

Dehydration is weaker

Also corrected errors in the text and in the recipe for the iron staff (Thanks: Psichi)