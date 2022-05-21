Choice of difficulty

The game now has three difficulty levels: easy, normal and hard. (Thanks: PL-BR, Sleppy)
Previously, the game only had a hard level of difficulty.
How easy and normal modes differ from hard mode:
- Damage from enemies is less
- Hunger and thirst drop slower
- Health from hunger and thirst drop slower
- Damage from poison is less
- Plague damage is less
- Dysentery disappears faster
- You need less sleep
- Sickness affects less
- Dirt accumulates slower
- Temperature has less effect on health
- Dehydration is weaker
Also corrected errors in the text and in the recipe for the iron staff (Thanks: Psichi)
Changed files in this update