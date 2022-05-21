 Skip to content

The Faraway Land update for 21 May 2022

Choice of difficulty

The Faraway Land update for 21 May 2022

Build 8783734

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The game now has three difficulty levels: easy, normal and hard. (Thanks: PL-BR, Sleppy)
Previously, the game only had a hard level of difficulty.

How easy and normal modes differ from hard mode:
  • Damage from enemies is less
  • Hunger and thirst drop slower
  • Health from hunger and thirst drop slower
  • Damage from poison is less
  • Plague damage is less
  • Dysentery disappears faster
  • You need less sleep
  • Sickness affects less
  • Dirt accumulates slower
  • Temperature has less effect on health
  • Dehydration is weaker

Also corrected errors in the text and in the recipe for the iron staff (Thanks: Psichi)

