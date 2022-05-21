PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1462

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Tweak) /
#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? /
Fix issue with Mouse Trail at resolution different than 100% /
Added new prompt when pressing Wishlist button in invalid conditions /
Fix issue with confirmation panel not disappearing after a Gem Store Steam purchase
updated sailor health and pvp tooltip to display without obstruction on lower resolution screens
updated pvp shop button trigger to be isolated in the button sprite instead of entire panel
Demo restriction fixes, changed outpost sorting, made food not deduct when standing still
#5836 - Logging out takes me to endless black screen
#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Testing)
Added sound effects for the Worm sea enemy
fixed speed buff sfx trigger
Added whirlpool to map editor.
Made hp and food persist between open world maps, sailing trip setup
#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Testing) /
#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Testing generating World Map Spots during the build process) /
AW Website: Improvements /
fixed enemy spawning for non forest biome voyages / added sfx triggers for harpoon ability
Adjusted whirlpool position in sea palette.
Fixed scroll bar not working on input debugger.
Added player facing direction to input debugger.
updated voyage area selection based on biome / disabled shooting for ships when pvp shop is open
#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Testing generating World Map Spots during the build proces 2)
Cleared out unused audio from Unity
removed log display
added Snake Fighters, adjusted volumes
Made sea trips grant sailor xp
Add discord
pulled changes from main
Adjusted outpost range
Must prioritize changes coming from main and recommiting my changes for option panel
pulling changes from main
add discord button and move wishlist button under discord
Change mouse scroll detection value to not equal zero for potential remapping option that button can only fire -1 and 1
update mouse scroll condition for remapping option
Implement non-stackable powerup on PVP, Initially added non-stackable powerup is speed. To Add non-stackable powerup.type add entry on pvpLootSpawn.prefab
added logs for performance observation
added area key logging
Fixed prefab assignment in sea palette.
Imported updated desert town minimap.
pull changes from main
recommiting changes affected by merge
implement non-stackable powerup for pvp
Ensure that user stop only its own emote and not other entity emote
Ensure that user stop its own emote and not other entity emote
added voyage spawn logs
updated disconnection logs
log updates for enemy manager
Added WIP PvpNpc and PvpNpcPanel.
Fixed issue where InputDebugger was blocking raycasts again.
Adjusted mailbox hitbox.
Added Snake hurt sfx
fixed seamonster spawning for lr006
added zabix data to enemy spawning logs
added null handling for non cloud build zabix calls
added area creation zabbix logs
WIP: demo restriction control
pull changes from main branch
Add mouse scroll and right mouse click on input map
Implement mouse scroll switch ability on land battle
#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Redirect to Custom page supported, Moved logic that reads and check steamId, debug statements added) /
#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Moved generation logic into separate function called only during build of specific variant - Test)
added logs for cancel ability button fix / updated other disconnection logs
added cooldown log for on queue ability
InputDebugger scroll bar now only blocks raycasts when active.
Updated whirlpool in sea palette.
pull changes from main
Tweaks and fixes to outposts
[5707] Fixes for Ruffian Repairs sfx and Sea Harpoon FMOD event implementation
fixed guild creation and invite bug
pulled changes from main
recommiting my change prioritizing changes pulled from main
apply scroll to land battle
#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Remove Client comments) /
#5848 - Need to be able to see group member locations when viewing world map "M" /
#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Tweaks to build logic)
#5958 - Wishlist error message on Title Screen could be clarified /
#5959 - The Wishlist Text/Button looks a bit strange on the website
Added z-snap to map editor whirlpool.
Adjusted palette scale of map editor whirlpool.
added new seamonster type for new boss minion
updated logs to display for boss type monsters
SeaEntities clear buffs on death.
Added collider to map editor whirlpool.
added ability summon variables
moved summon vars from monster data into ability data
Fix for Cmd_ApplyPenalty method
Heal effect now stops correctly
Ruffian Repairs / Heal sound effect temporarily commented out
added new variable for ability data
Fixed POI warp blocking input events in map editor
Added food supply for outposts
Fixed door sorting issue, added demo tag to names, map editor tweak
Fix for Ruffian Repairs ability sound effect
updated seamonster system to support multiple ability, added ability that allows new sea monster boss to summon and execute submerge ability / cleanup and optimized existing functions
added null handling for ship entity new function {CheckHealingAllies}
adding system message when powerup is ignored
Fixed powerup should not stack adding system message when powerup is ignored
update food icon image removing empty pixel at the bottom and fix layout on prefab
remove empty pixel at the bottom of the asset and fix layout of food prefab
update ui layout of ship health
update layout of ui prefab for ship health
Change condition on when to accept mouse scroll ability switch
update when mouse scroll ability switch is accepted
cancel effect creation when sprite path is empty
fix on image manager spamming log
updated ability cooldown when using major ability
ability data new variables for randomizing ability buffer
added new role type for autonomous minions
Fix for /complain method and support ticket submission
update input system to fix alt key stick when screen switching is done
imported desert serpent sprite sheet
updated seamonster boss minion spawning / updated seamonster data initialization to use xml id instead of monster type / added desert serpent animation enums
added seamonster melee damage status modifier support / vfx imporivements for status effects / updated projectile system to include name in serialization
removed serialization for client
pulled changes from main
pulled changes from main
added header for xml name serialization
fix heal effect staying on player ship
added knock back effector to effect manager
Added blinking and tooltip to food bar
fixed scaling bug for minions
fixed index issue for ability casting
fixed index bug for ability
Small plantable tree fix
pulled changes from main
Alt sticking when doing screen switching
pulled changes from main
recommiting changes to resolve conflict issue. Prioritizing main branch changes
update comment on newly implemented methods
fix healing effect appearing non-stop
Removed sailor count and supply room stats from ships, fixed some text alignment issues
implemented prototype system for map creation queueing
added queue continuation after failed map fetch
added map cache clear when already existing
added is melee bool for ship ability
hard coded melee data until web tool availability
#5914 - Emotes not working for me (Removed extra command that could cause confusion) /
AW Website: Improved Email Templates Page /
AW Website: Adjusted Request Limiter
#6010 - equipped bone sword after crafting and it still looks wooden
Improvement to the World Map Spot Generation Logic
PvpNpcPanel WIP
-
Adjusted collider on whirlpool map editor.
-
Added PvpNpcMapEditor script.
seamonster boss types now supports ranged attack as alternative
Added pvp npc to map editor.
WIP: Steam friend invite integration
updated bot ship spawner to have respawn feature
world map spawning now supports respawning
added new ability cast logs to find source of -1 cached ability id during trigger when spamming ability
Increased scale of pvp npc in map editor palette.
added new instance log
log updates
WIP: Steam friend invite integration
Added colors to player names, minimap icon for outposts
PvpNpcPanel WIP
PvpNpcPanel info section added.
Ensure that butterfly lands on a tile without water
Fix butterflies that land on water
Disable tab if shop has single tab available
fix awkward button beside panel
replace all filtered words before mail creation
Fix on Mail is not included on word filtering
Wrap around ability switching using mouse scroll
Ability switching using mouse scroll on land combat
Update mouse scroll implementation on ability switching
Added additional logs for steam friend join
pulled changes from main
Make ability scroll switch wrap around abilities instead of ping pong behavior
adding updated asset for label to project folder
updating associated prefab and adjusting some transform changes in scene
fix ship health bar label expanding issue
[5983] Adding new crafting ingredients icons and enum entries
[6124] Fix for crops icons in NPC quest panel
#5989 - Gem store updates (WIP) /
#6046 - primary secondary label and icons not pixel perfect on gem store /
Store Panel: Refactors, Cleanup and Improvements
Increased scale of PvpNpc in map editor.
queuing system / area clearing updates / cached area generation for users to warp in the same server
Improvements to session events handling
added admin logs to track down server generated areas / added new filter for registering network queue
Fixed leave guild cancel bringing up wrong menu
updated logs
Fix for game user create session event
filtered area queue to be restricted to open world maps only
fixed null trigger for spawn
added try catch for store session
updated redirection logs
Added steam friends tab in friends panel
Fix for IP address field on game user create session event
