PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1462

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Tweak) /

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? /

Fix issue with Mouse Trail at resolution different than 100% /

Added new prompt when pressing Wishlist button in invalid conditions /

Fix issue with confirmation panel not disappearing after a Gem Store Steam purchase

updated sailor health and pvp tooltip to display without obstruction on lower resolution screens

updated pvp shop button trigger to be isolated in the button sprite instead of entire panel

Demo restriction fixes, changed outpost sorting, made food not deduct when standing still

#5836 - Logging out takes me to endless black screen

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Testing)

Added sound effects for the Worm sea enemy

fixed speed buff sfx trigger

Added whirlpool to map editor.

Made hp and food persist between open world maps, sailing trip setup

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Testing) /

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Testing generating World Map Spots during the build process) /

AW Website: Improvements /

fixed enemy spawning for non forest biome voyages / added sfx triggers for harpoon ability

Adjusted whirlpool position in sea palette.

Fixed scroll bar not working on input debugger.

Added player facing direction to input debugger.

updated voyage area selection based on biome / disabled shooting for ships when pvp shop is open

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Testing generating World Map Spots during the build proces 2)

Cleared out unused audio from Unity

removed log display

added Snake Fighters, adjusted volumes

Made sea trips grant sailor xp

Add discord

pulled changes from main

Adjusted outpost range

Must prioritize changes coming from main and recommiting my changes for option panel

pulling changes from main

add discord button and move wishlist button under discord

Change mouse scroll detection value to not equal zero for potential remapping option that button can only fire -1 and 1

update mouse scroll condition for remapping option

Implement non-stackable powerup on PVP, Initially added non-stackable powerup is speed. To Add non-stackable powerup.type add entry on pvpLootSpawn.prefab

added logs for performance observation

added area key logging

Fixed prefab assignment in sea palette.

Imported updated desert town minimap.

pull changes from main

recommiting changes affected by merge

implement non-stackable powerup for pvp

Ensure that user stop only its own emote and not other entity emote

added voyage spawn logs

updated disconnection logs

log updates for enemy manager

Added WIP PvpNpc and PvpNpcPanel.

Fixed issue where InputDebugger was blocking raycasts again.

Adjusted mailbox hitbox.

Added Snake hurt sfx

fixed seamonster spawning for lr006

added zabix data to enemy spawning logs

added null handling for non cloud build zabix calls

added area creation zabbix logs

WIP: demo restriction control

pull changes from main branch

Add mouse scroll and right mouse click on input map

Implement mouse scroll switch ability on land battle

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Redirect to Custom page supported, Moved logic that reads and check steamId, debug statements added) /

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Moved generation logic into separate function called only during build of specific variant - Test)

added logs for cancel ability button fix / updated other disconnection logs

added cooldown log for on queue ability

InputDebugger scroll bar now only blocks raycasts when active.

Updated whirlpool in sea palette.

pull changes from main

Tweaks and fixes to outposts

[5707] Fixes for Ruffian Repairs sfx and Sea Harpoon FMOD event implementation

fixed guild creation and invite bug

pulled changes from main

recommiting my change prioritizing changes pulled from main

apply scroll to land battle

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Remove Client comments) /

#5848 - Need to be able to see group member locations when viewing world map "M" /

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? (Tweaks to build logic)

#5958 - Wishlist error message on Title Screen could be clarified /

#5959 - The Wishlist Text/Button looks a bit strange on the website

Added z-snap to map editor whirlpool.

Adjusted palette scale of map editor whirlpool.

added new seamonster type for new boss minion

updated logs to display for boss type monsters

SeaEntities clear buffs on death.

Added collider to map editor whirlpool.

added ability summon variables

moved summon vars from monster data into ability data

Fix for Cmd_ApplyPenalty method

Heal effect now stops correctly

Ruffian Repairs / Heal sound effect temporarily commented out

added new variable for ability data

Fixed POI warp blocking input events in map editor

Added food supply for outposts

Fixed door sorting issue, added demo tag to names, map editor tweak

Fix for Ruffian Repairs ability sound effect

updated seamonster system to support multiple ability, added ability that allows new sea monster boss to summon and execute submerge ability / cleanup and optimized existing functions

added null handling for ship entity new function {CheckHealingAllies}

adding system message when powerup is ignored

Fixed powerup should not stack adding system message when powerup is ignored

update food icon image removing empty pixel at the bottom and fix layout on prefab

update ui layout of ship health

Change condition on when to accept mouse scroll ability switch

cancel effect creation when sprite path is empty

updated ability cooldown when using major ability

ability data new variables for randomizing ability buffer

added new role type for autonomous minions

Fix for /complain method and support ticket submission

update input system to fix alt key stick when screen switching is done

imported desert serpent sprite sheet

updated seamonster boss minion spawning / updated seamonster data initialization to use xml id instead of monster type / added desert serpent animation enums

added seamonster melee damage status modifier support / vfx imporivements for status effects / updated projectile system to include name in serialization

removed serialization for client

pulled changes from main

pulled changes from main

added header for xml name serialization

fix heal effect staying on player ship

added knock back effector to effect manager

Added blinking and tooltip to food bar

fixed scaling bug for minions

fixed index issue for ability casting

fixed index bug for ability

Small plantable tree fix

pulled changes from main

Alt sticking when doing screen switching

pulled changes from main

recommiting changes to resolve conflict issue. Prioritizing main branch changes

fix healing effect appearing non-stop

Removed sailor count and supply room stats from ships, fixed some text alignment issues

implemented prototype system for map creation queueing

added queue continuation after failed map fetch

added map cache clear when already existing

added is melee bool for ship ability

hard coded melee data until web tool availability

#5914 - Emotes not working for me (Removed extra command that could cause confusion) /

AW Website: Improved Email Templates Page /

AW Website: Adjusted Request Limiter

#6010 - equipped bone sword after crafting and it still looks wooden

Improvement to the World Map Spot Generation Logic

PvpNpcPanel WIP

Adjusted collider on whirlpool map editor.

Added PvpNpcMapEditor script.

seamonster boss types now supports ranged attack as alternative

Added pvp npc to map editor.

WIP: Steam friend invite integration

updated bot ship spawner to have respawn feature

world map spawning now supports respawning

added new ability cast logs to find source of -1 cached ability id during trigger when spamming ability

Increased scale of pvp npc in map editor palette.

added new instance log

log updates

WIP: Steam friend invite integration

Added colors to player names, minimap icon for outposts

PvpNpcPanel WIP

PvpNpcPanel info section added.

Ensure that butterfly lands on a tile without water

Fix butterflies that land on water

Disable tab if shop has single tab available

replace all filtered words before mail creation

Wrap around ability switching using mouse scroll

Added additional logs for steam friend join

pulled changes from main

adding updated asset for label to project folder

updating associated prefab and adjusting some transform changes in scene

[5983] Adding new crafting ingredients icons and enum entries

[6124] Fix for crops icons in NPC quest panel

#5989 - Gem store updates (WIP) /

#6046 - primary secondary label and icons not pixel perfect on gem store /

Store Panel: Refactors, Cleanup and Improvements

Increased scale of PvpNpc in map editor.

queuing system / area clearing updates / cached area generation for users to warp in the same server

Improvements to session events handling

added admin logs to track down server generated areas / added new filter for registering network queue

Fixed leave guild cancel bringing up wrong menu

updated logs

Fix for game user create session event

filtered area queue to be restricted to open world maps only

fixed null trigger for spawn

added try catch for store session

updated redirection logs

Added steam friends tab in friends panel

Fix for IP address field on game user create session event