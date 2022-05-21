 Skip to content

Combots update for 21 May 2022

UPDATE 7.8.0

Build 8783501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Sometimes the glow of the bot from the module could end before the module was still active
  • Axel had reduced gravity on all maps
  • Sometimes there could be errors with the right weapon in ranked mode
  • Sometimes the camera appeared from the center of the map when the bot appeared, and not where the camera actually was
  • Sometimes Axel jumped weakly or jumped strongly after the first jump
  • Removed jump delay on bad connection for Axel
  • Cluster and impact grenades had a much stronger downward arc than normal grenades
  • Sometimes the spread of the weapon could be absent if you shoot immediately after aiming
  • Sometimes the sound of the shot was only the left weapon in spectating mode

Changed

  • Gear, Axel and Drone are now faster
  • Reduced default AI difficulty
  • Non-exploding projectiles now slightly push bots
  • Updated localization

Added

  • New module: IR Flares that knocks missiles and turrets off target
  • New bot: Walker - a tall bot that has a lot of HP and can jump
