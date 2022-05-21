UPDATE 7.8.0

Fixed
- Sometimes the glow of the bot from the module could end before the module was still active
- Axel had reduced gravity on all maps
- Sometimes there could be errors with the right weapon in ranked mode
- Sometimes the camera appeared from the center of the map when the bot appeared, and not where the camera actually was
- Sometimes Axel jumped weakly or jumped strongly after the first jump
- Removed jump delay on bad connection for Axel
- Cluster and impact grenades had a much stronger downward arc than normal grenades
- Sometimes the spread of the weapon could be absent if you shoot immediately after aiming
- Sometimes the sound of the shot was only the left weapon in spectating mode
Changed
- Gear, Axel and Drone are now faster
- Reduced default AI difficulty
- Non-exploding projectiles now slightly push bots
- Updated localization
Added
- New module: IR Flares that knocks missiles and turrets off target
- New bot: Walker - a tall bot that has a lot of HP and can jump
