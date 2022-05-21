Version 1.5 - Massive Update

Thanks for sticking with me through the development cycle!

DELUGE v.1.5 - 5/20/22

Added new title screen theme (composed by me!)

Added option to skip intro after you've saved first time

Added option to let Clavius pass, be found elsewhere

Added ability to run in initial passage of wine vault

Added additional items, power-ups and rooms

Added sound effect to interacting with objects

Added second floor & content to the Art Gallery

Added new boss encounter in the underground

Added more horror elements to underground scene

Added secret player character to a new fight

Additional balancing added to boss fights

Additional lore added for some characters

Controls and Windows menu keys introduced after intro

Fixed how gaining skills was described to player

Fixed bug where Ganglim inaccurately calls Kenneth's death

Fixed initial menu portrait to be Hudson w/o sword

Fixed save points to not incl. Hudson sprite in saves

Fixed tileset passability error in end game overworld

Fixed brightness of doors & objects to match tileset

Fixed direction bug after fight with Ashton

Fixed countless other bugs in adding so much new stuff

Improvements made to designs of world map/indoor areas

Removal of some (not all) files that aren't used in-game

General QOL updates