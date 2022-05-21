Version 1.5 - Massive Update

Thanks for sticking with me through the development cycle!
DELUGE v.1.5 - 5/20/22
Added new title screen theme (composed by me!)
Added option to skip intro after you've saved first time
Added option to let Clavius pass, be found elsewhere
Added ability to run in initial passage of wine vault
Added additional items, power-ups and rooms
Added sound effect to interacting with objects
Added second floor & content to the Art Gallery
Added new boss encounter in the underground
Added more horror elements to underground scene
Added secret player character to a new fight
Additional balancing added to boss fights
Additional lore added for some characters
Controls and Windows menu keys introduced after intro
Fixed how gaining skills was described to player
Fixed bug where Ganglim inaccurately calls Kenneth's death
Fixed initial menu portrait to be Hudson w/o sword
Fixed save points to not incl. Hudson sprite in saves
Fixed tileset passability error in end game overworld
Fixed brightness of doors & objects to match tileset
Fixed direction bug after fight with Ashton
Fixed countless other bugs in adding so much new stuff
Improvements made to designs of world map/indoor areas
Removal of some (not all) files that aren't used in-game
General QOL updates
