Mission Screen Rework! DR4X Weekly Changelog #43: 5/20/2022

Back to changerlogs earlier than expected!
I am now moved in and comfortable in my new house!
This week, ive gotten to working on the mission screen to get it to the way I envisioned, and I added a neat new difficulty slider!
Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...
Gameplay and UI
-When you click upon a mission it shows a menu that allows you to begin scenario and shows how well you have done previously with star ratings
-When you click a mission it enlarges it and puts a bold outline on it
-Added cacnel button that lets you go back to map
-All missions say their difficulty level
-Added data structure and functionality for mission unlocks
-Added data structure for rating how well you have done on a particular mission
-Clicking a mission will allow you to choose to begin it, also displays its name, its difficulty level, how many stars you have if any and your best time
-When a mission is selected it hides "Leave Realm", and shows correct "Begin" and "Cancel" buttons
-Changed intro pop up UI
-Added new "Handicap Slider" which allows the player to modify enemy damage and their own damage to further tailor the skirmishes to the difficulty they want
Bug Fixes
-Fixed issues with adding new difficulty slider
Balancing
-Gave warriors +1 Movement
-Gave rangers +0.5 Piercing
-Increased ranger swiftness by 10
-Increased Warrior tenacity by 5
Suggestion for testers
-Try out the new handicap system!
