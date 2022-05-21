 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 21 May 2022

Feature Friday - May 20, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8783143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

203.38

  • We made several changes, cultural and otherwise, to Kyakukya.

    • Added village monuments and village history snippets.
    • Removed Kyakukyan hunter, mushroom gatherer, and worshipper of Oboroqoru.
    • Oboroqoru worshippers are now generated dynamically and pulled from a wide pool of creatures.
    • Oboroqoru worshipers have new dialog.
    • Made significant edits to Mayor Nuntu's dialog.
    • Gave Mayor Nuntu a new description.
    • Made some edits to Yurl's dialog.
    • Replaced Svenlairnard with someone else.
    • Tweaked woodsprog dialog.
    • Made the quest reward choices for Raising Indrix much better.
    • Added new tiles for mushroom walls.
    • Gave mushroom walls a new description.
    • Changed the brinestalk walls to weathered wood and replaced the flower ground tiles near the Oboroqoru shrine with real flower objects.

  • Added a new set of default keybinds for diagonal movement -- shift+arrow keys -- and diagonal attack -- ctrl+shift+arrow keys.

  • You can no longer block with shields in your thrown weapon slot or bucklers equipped in your hand.

  • Objects drawn into existence with temporary [redacted] are now also temporary.

  • Objects drawn into existence now respect phase.

  • Changed the Naphtaali ASCII glyph to 'n'.

  • Added a notification that automatic laptop defaults aren't currently implemented for the prerelease input manager.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some Palladium Reef maps to build without respecting the worldseed.

  • Fixed a bug that caused line and cone targeting to occasionally ignore visibility.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong map to be named Gyl.

  • Fixed an error when generating grenadier tents in the Stiltgrounds.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented enter from mapping keys on the ability screen.

  • Fixed a bug that caused F2 not to work on the new keybindings screen.

  • Fixed incorrect sound tagging on several melee objects.

  • Fixed pluralization of clay pots.

  • Fixed a rare exception in scoreboard processing.

  • [modding] You can now override existing game state in EmbarkModules.xml.

  • [modding] Added population table support to the ReceiveItem conversation part.

  • [modding] Added conversation predicates: IfZoneID, IfZoneWorld, IfZoneTier, IfZoneLevel.

  • [modding] The "reload" wish now invalidates the sound file cache.

  • [modding] The Sounds mod subdirectory now supports its own arbitrary subdirectories.

Changed files in this update

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link