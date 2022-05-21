Feature Friday - May 20, 2022

203.38
We made several changes, cultural and otherwise, to Kyakukya.
- Added village monuments and village history snippets.
- Removed Kyakukyan hunter, mushroom gatherer, and worshipper of Oboroqoru.
- Oboroqoru worshippers are now generated dynamically and pulled from a wide pool of creatures.
- Oboroqoru worshipers have new dialog.
- Made significant edits to Mayor Nuntu's dialog.
- Gave Mayor Nuntu a new description.
- Made some edits to Yurl's dialog.
- Replaced Svenlairnard with someone else.
- Tweaked woodsprog dialog.
- Made the quest reward choices for Raising Indrix much better.
- Added new tiles for mushroom walls.
- Gave mushroom walls a new description.
- Changed the brinestalk walls to weathered wood and replaced the flower ground tiles near the Oboroqoru shrine with real flower objects.
Added a new set of default keybinds for diagonal movement -- shift+arrow keys -- and diagonal attack -- ctrl+shift+arrow keys.
You can no longer block with shields in your thrown weapon slot or bucklers equipped in your hand.
Objects drawn into existence with temporary [redacted] are now also temporary.
Objects drawn into existence now respect phase.
Changed the Naphtaali ASCII glyph to 'n'.
Added a notification that automatic laptop defaults aren't currently implemented for the prerelease input manager.
Fixed a bug that caused some Palladium Reef maps to build without respecting the worldseed.
Fixed a bug that caused line and cone targeting to occasionally ignore visibility.
Fixed a bug that caused the wrong map to be named Gyl.
Fixed an error when generating grenadier tents in the Stiltgrounds.
Fixed a bug that prevented enter from mapping keys on the ability screen.
Fixed a bug that caused F2 not to work on the new keybindings screen.
Fixed incorrect sound tagging on several melee objects.
Fixed pluralization of clay pots.
Fixed a rare exception in scoreboard processing.
[modding] You can now override existing game state in EmbarkModules.xml.
[modding] Added population table support to the ReceiveItem conversation part.
[modding] Added conversation predicates: IfZoneID, IfZoneWorld, IfZoneTier, IfZoneLevel.
[modding] The "reload" wish now invalidates the sound file cache.
[modding] The Sounds mod subdirectory now supports its own arbitrary subdirectories.
