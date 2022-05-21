Feature Friday - May 20, 2022

203.38

We made several changes, cultural and otherwise, to Kyakukya. Added village monuments and village history snippets.

Removed Kyakukyan hunter, mushroom gatherer, and worshipper of Oboroqoru.

Oboroqoru worshippers are now generated dynamically and pulled from a wide pool of creatures.

Oboroqoru worshipers have new dialog.

Made significant edits to Mayor Nuntu's dialog.

Gave Mayor Nuntu a new description.

Made some edits to Yurl's dialog.

Replaced Svenlairnard with someone else.

Tweaked woodsprog dialog.

Made the quest reward choices for Raising Indrix much better.

Added new tiles for mushroom walls.

Gave mushroom walls a new description.

Changed the brinestalk walls to weathered wood and replaced the flower ground tiles near the Oboroqoru shrine with real flower objects.

Added a new set of default keybinds for diagonal movement -- shift+arrow keys -- and diagonal attack -- ctrl+shift+arrow keys.

You can no longer block with shields in your thrown weapon slot or bucklers equipped in your hand.

Objects drawn into existence with temporary [redacted] are now also temporary.

Objects drawn into existence now respect phase.

Changed the Naphtaali ASCII glyph to 'n'.

Added a notification that automatic laptop defaults aren't currently implemented for the prerelease input manager.

Fixed a bug that caused some Palladium Reef maps to build without respecting the worldseed.

Fixed a bug that caused line and cone targeting to occasionally ignore visibility.

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong map to be named Gyl.

Fixed an error when generating grenadier tents in the Stiltgrounds.

Fixed a bug that prevented enter from mapping keys on the ability screen.

Fixed a bug that caused F2 not to work on the new keybindings screen.

Fixed incorrect sound tagging on several melee objects.

Fixed pluralization of clay pots.

Fixed a rare exception in scoreboard processing.

[modding] You can now override existing game state in EmbarkModules.xml.

[modding] Added population table support to the ReceiveItem conversation part.

[modding] Added conversation predicates: IfZoneID, IfZoneWorld, IfZoneTier, IfZoneLevel.

[modding] The "reload" wish now invalidates the sound file cache.