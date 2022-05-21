 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 21 May 2022

5.012 Necromancer Balance

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.012_Necromancer_Balance

Lots and lots of things in this one. Among the most notable is, as you might guess, some more balance to the necromancer, thanks to Zeus.

This also includes a number of improvements to the modding framework from Tom Prince, and some extra flexibility to how campaign types can set various properties.

A good number of general fixes and tweaks in here from Daniexpert, and also some Dark Zenith balance tweaks from Zeus.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

