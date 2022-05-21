New Combat Challenge Live! Also inventory saving, jump attacks, and item stats

Important: Please lower texture resolution or restart the game if you experience crashes / issues. We're working on it!

We've created a brand new challenge, this time with solo AND duo rewards! There are deadlier enemies and a lot more attack moves for you to play around in this new patch.

Ronin Combat Challenge

Defeat our new wave within the least amount of time possible. This time around, we'll only reward the best score for separate solo + duo submissions instead of the top 3.

Deadline: June 10th

Submission Rules: Send a video of your playthrough with the in-game wave timer clearly visible at all times.

Submit a link in our #challenge-submissions channel on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/Saleblazers

Solos

For lone wolf players.

Reward: $60 Amazon Gift Card

Duos

Bring a friend and achieve quicker results!

Reward: $30 Amazon Gift Card [2x]

Good luck, and have fun!

Jump Attacks

Most, if not all, weapons now have jump attacks. This'll add some more mobility to your gameplay, similar to the katana charge move. Let us know how it feels!

Player Inventory Saving and Loading

Inventories, equipment, and money are now saved to each character! Let us know if there are any issues! We definitely don't want anyone's save files to break in Early Access, so any save/load issues would be highly appreciated.

In the full game, we're planning to have a persistent player inventory that's tied to the character. Other things like personal skill trees and mastery levels will also be saved. We've had this system on our end for a while, but this is the first time we're pushing out some semblance of saving/loading to the public.

Item Attributes

We're also testing out our item attributes for the first time. They won't be save/loaded properly yet, because we're still fleshing them out.

In the full version of Saleblazers, we're imagining a large variety of item attributes that are applied differently -- some on hit, on wear, on equip, on consume. We have a personal skill tree that allows you to make unique builds, but our vision for the game is to have the clothing & items define your playstyle. Healers wear chef hats, tanks don riot gear, and gunslingers will be decked out in cool robes. Clothes that offer damage bonuses give no HP, and vice versa.

The first 3 attributes we'll be pushing out are HP, armor, and movement speed attributes. For now in the playtest build, they can be found by looting enemies in the enemy spawner area. Next up, we'll add damage and healing modifiers.

We're hard at work building & refining our shopkeeping systems in the open world map (not in the playtest build). We've also got a few more interns to help us polish up our tutorial level in the main story.

Being a systemic game, we've run into a lot of crazy situations. Here's an example of our customers accidentally punching each other in our store which caused district rangers to arrive:

We're also working on bringing an open world building/survival mode to the playtest build, so stay tuned for that! Some of your buildings may make it into the main game as NPC shops.

Patch Notes

Known Issues:

Clients do not hear footsteps on terrain

Revive locations may not be synced because other players sometimes ragdoll twice

New Additions:

AI in the playtest map now have factions. Boars, cowboys, police, and ronin will fight each other.

New combat wave challenge with new enemies

New attack + jump attack moves for a lot of items

Changed sprint animation to feel more visceral

Small and club-like weapons have jump attacks now

Added a new sprinting attack for club-like items

Added HP, armor, and movement attributes to items

Added armor back to the game

Player inventory is now persistent, meaning any clothes/items you equip will be carried over to future playthroughs

Money is now saved to the character

AI don't parry anymore unless they're high enough tier to do so

Major Bug Fixes:

Fixed various null reference exceptions

Fixed a bug where when loading into a map with a lagging host, the client sees the skybox and cannot connect

Fixed a bug where when killing an enemy their HP would stay at 0 but they wouldn't be destroyed

Minor Bug Fixes: