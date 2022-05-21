Remastered beta version is now available!





When you click "Start Game", you need to select the second item to experience the test version, because it is different from the original RPG MAKER production system, it will not affect the original progress, so you can switch at any time!

First of all, thank you for your purchase, because of the previous RPG MAKER

version performance and functionality has a lot of limitations, many content

can not be properly presented, so we decided to start over from scratch,

because it is an independent production, this is also about to spend all my

resources and economy, I hope you will like!

Test content is not official content, and there is no adult screen for the time being

We will continue to complete the content and release the official version as soon as possible, please wait for our news