Update 104-e1 is Now Live On The Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!

It has been a little while, but we've finally got a new build for (for those of you who don't mind running something at the 'experimental' phase of things). The engineering work for this update cycle has been EXTENSIVE, primarily to bring you all something that's been requested for ages at this point: Scene Saving.

The functionality runs through the new Item Spawner, so as that has progressed, so have all the support systems to enable saving more than a single configured object. I won't go into deep detail here as the past month's worth of devlogs cover everything well, and we'll be doing a splashier update announcement once this comes off the Experimental/Alpha Branch.

Just a reminder though that this build WILL NOT PLAY WELL WITH MANY MODS THAT TOUCH QUICKBELT SLOTS. Please consult your relevant communities/thunderstore pages to make sure you're running the correct version of a mod if you're running this experimental branch. Some major changes have occurred, and we've been working in coordination with the modder folk this past month to make this all happen as smoothly as possible.

Anywho, those of you who play around with this we hope you enjoy, and to everyone else we should have a finalized Update 104 within another week or two.

Cheers,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

* Additions:

Added New Firearm: AR50a Anti-materiel Rifle (.50 bmg)

Added New Muzzle Brake: StratBomber

Added New Item Spawner Section: Save/Load (Available in Limited Scenes For Now)

Added New Target Set: Steel Pop (Classic, Mini CLassic, Pepper, Mini Speed, Speed)

Added New Target Set: Steel IPSC (Classic, Simple, Mini)

Added New Target Set: Steel Walkers (2.5in, 3.5in, 4.75in)

Added New Target Set: Steel Plate (Gong, Large Diamond, Large Square, Rectangle, Small Diamond, Tombstone Large, Tombstone Small A, Tombstone Small B

Added New Target Set: Wood Standees (Left/Right Hotdog Solider, Uncle Spam)

Added New Target: Steel Spinner

Added New Target: Dueling Tree

Added New Target: Destructible Apple

Added New Target: Destructible Watermelon

Added New Option To Wrist Menu: Cleanup All Spawnable

Changes:

Rebuilt Quickbelt Slot system internally for flexibility, consistent Serialization/Deserialization, and better mod support

Rebuilt Recoil system and Parameters for all Sosigguns

Tweaked behavior for steel target volume ranges

Tweaked behavior for steel target hit decal scaling

All weapons using the SimpleLauncher base class now properly serialize their chambered round

2019 Detective special not properly serializes chambered rounds, battery, heat sink, heat and damage state

Rebuilt Pumpkin Target

Rebuilt Clay Pots Targets

Rebuilt Clay Pigeons Targets

Added Baseball to Item Spawner (under thrown melee weapons)

Added an internal flag for OpenBolt Receiver code related to mod functionality

Fixes: