Patch 1.0.1 Released!

Hello, all! I just uploaded my first patch to Hellfire 1988 and wanted to give a big thank you to everyone for their suggestions and kind feedback! Here's a quick look at the changes in this patch:
- Added option to play just as Visual Novel without puzzles and point-and-click levels
- Keep cursor visible throughout dialogues for easier access to save menu
- Graphical performance optimizations
- Fixed bug where game sometimes wouldn’t recall last choice point if Jennifer goes to jail
- Removed graphic debug messages that pop up on some systems during point-and-click levels
- Fixed typo in dialogue
- Improved in-game menu visibility and added version indicator
Thanks for playing and for helping out the Bend Fire Community Assistance program!
Kim
Changed files in this update