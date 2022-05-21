Patch 1.0.1 Released!

Hello, all! I just uploaded my first patch to Hellfire 1988 and wanted to give a big thank you to everyone for their suggestions and kind feedback! Here's a quick look at the changes in this patch:

Added option to play just as Visual Novel without puzzles and point-and-click levels

Keep cursor visible throughout dialogues for easier access to save menu

Graphical performance optimizations

Fixed bug where game sometimes wouldn’t recall last choice point if Jennifer goes to jail

Removed graphic debug messages that pop up on some systems during point-and-click levels

Fixed typo in dialogue

Improved in-game menu visibility and added version indicator

Thanks for playing and for helping out the Bend Fire Community Assistance program!

Kim