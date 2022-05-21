 Skip to content

Hellfire 1988: An Oregon Story update for 21 May 2022

Patch 1.0.1 Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, all! I just uploaded my first patch to Hellfire 1988 and wanted to give a big thank you to everyone for their suggestions and kind feedback! Here's a quick look at the changes in this patch:

  • Added option to play just as Visual Novel without puzzles and point-and-click levels
  • Keep cursor visible throughout dialogues for easier access to save menu
  • Graphical performance optimizations
  • Fixed bug where game sometimes wouldn’t recall last choice point if Jennifer goes to jail
  • Removed graphic debug messages that pop up on some systems during point-and-click levels
  • Fixed typo in dialogue
  • Improved in-game menu visibility and added version indicator

Thanks for playing and for helping out the Bend Fire Community Assistance program!

Kim

