Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Update V

Ave Imperator, Force Commanders.

We have released a new update for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters to resolve a number of issues raised since launch. If you continue to experience issues please do report them to us as soon as possible and include as much information as you can.

Here are the update notes:

Manufactorum Projects

Some events could cause projects in the Manufactorum to be unable to be completed. Saves with this issue will now be able to repair as normal. Saves in the middle of any of these events will have their timers set to 40 days instead of infinite.

Performance

Fixed an issue when trying to load a corrupted save.

Fixed an issue when trying to load an invalid save would freeze the game.

We have optimized a number of elements to improve performance, including: Improvements to the ship HUD, which will improve performance overall when accessing ship menus. Additional draw distances have been reduced to improve performance. Optimizations have been done on all objects in rooms on the Baleful Edict. Ship room elements have been optimised improve performance. Some new optimisations to the Combat HUD to improve performance. Updated debris pool loading which will improve performance.

Fixed issues with event holograms that caused drops in FPS.

Performance improvements during the tutorial when facing Ere’khul.

Balance Changes

Grey Knights are now more resilient to becoming wounded in the early stages of the game on all difficulties.

Grey Knights will now recover to full health after the Purgation Ritual is completed.

Grey Knights on assignment will have that status cleared.

All ship statuses such as character morale statuses will also be cleared.

All ship statuses such as character morale statuses will also be cleared. Critically Wounded Knights will not receive augmetics in this way.

Enemy reinforcement groups are now smaller for Standard and Merciful difficulties. This will not affect current saves in combat on these difficulties but will affect subsequent combats on these difficulties.

Battlefield Medicine base cost adjusted to 2WP.

Closed some exploits that could be used to circumvent game mechanics.

Grey Knights

Chaplains Fixed an issue where Chaplain litany bonuses would not stack correctly with two Chaplains. Fixed an issue where litanies would not correctly apply to incapacitated Grey Knights, once they had been released or recovered. Fixed an issue where litanies would not apply correctly after a save/load.

Apothecaries Resolved an issue where reaction strikes from Apothecaries using Nartheciums in Terminator Armour would deal zero damage.

Castellan Garran Crowe Resolved an issue where Castellan Crowe’s Titan trait didn't work as intended; Castellan Crowe will no longer receive Augmetics after being Critically Wounded.

Grey Knight Event Fixes Grey Knights in the Suspended Wounded state due to Surgical Problems will now be able to heal as normal. Events will no longer apply benefits or penalties to the wrong Grey Knight. If a Grey Knight sent on a Paladin’s quest fails and dies, the pop up will now clear when confirming it.

Grey Knight Abilities Enduring Reflexes will now allow Support Fire to trigger twice for the same enemy. Blast abilities like Vortex of Doom targeted in doorways will no longer appear on the ceiling. Sanctified Kill Zone Warp Charge will now ignore cover like the base ability. Crushing charge will no longer cause the game to lock if you charge through an enemy that's in the process of dying.

Equipment and Augmetic Fixes Fixed an issue where Autosanguine Augmetic has no icon. Fixed an issue where the Psycannon's Psychic Onslaught range did not match weapon range. Psychic Onslaught will now take the weapon’s base range as it’s own range. Fixed an issue where the Apothecarion Skull ignores Biomancy upgrades. The Apothecarion Skull will now add all unlocked upgrades to Biomancies it applies. Fixed a graphical issue where Passive Wargear would overlap each other in the Grey Knight information view. Fixed an issue where Defend Position’s armour bonus was expiring at end of turn. Defend Position’s armour bonus will now expire at the end of the enemy turn and will properly stack with the Aegis Shield and Fortress Armour bonuses. Fixed an issue where Terminator Armour caused infinite loading. Fixed an issue where Flames of Purity is affected by cover. Flames of Purity damage will no longer be affected by cover or distance as per normal Spread Attack rules.



Gameplay

Combat Fixes

The Take No More Than xx Damage Glorious Deed no longer counts damage to armour or damage dealt to Hailer Skulls.

Healthbar and armour will now drain more smoothly when a unit suffers multiple instances of damage at once.

Fixed an issue where Grey Knights could walk onto the same cell as a Critically Wounded Grey Knight.

Fixed an issue where enemy effects will no longer trigger a fail for No Willpower Glorious Deed.

Fixed an issue where enemies on timebombs and Bloom Roots could not be attacked in melee due to the camera angle.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect amount of action points would be displayed when performing an action in specific situations, such as a Grey Knight stepping out to make a ranged attack.

Newly created Hazard areas such as Ignited Oil, Flame Bowl fire and Prometheum Spray will now attribute any kills to the creator of the Hazard area, causing them to gain Willpower and Experience as normal.

Enemy Fixes Helbrutes will no longer do an ungraceful slide when performing a rush attack after a stun. Enemies who have had limbs removed will no longer regenerate said limbs if you load a save file. Enraged enemies will now try to get as close to their target as possible to melee attack them. Fixed an issue where the Foetid Bloat Drone's Saturation Bombing ability could cause infinite looping.

Event Fixes Some Events have been updated to be clearer when your ship will be in danger. Fixed an issue where some SFX and VFX for some Events were not playing when the ship took damage. Fixed an issue that could cause the Damage Spreading Event to be impossible to resolve if you saved and loaded after it had started.

Ship UI Using the 'i' button or middle mouse-click to inspect a mission will now properly calculate how many days are left on the mission New Current Project displays have been added to the Manufactorum and Libris Malleus that display the current project in progress and the number of days to complete it. The description of the Stasis Chamber has been updated to more accurately represent its benefits. The numbering of Apothecarion and Libris upgrades have been updated to make more sense. Fixed an issue where some ability Bane/Boons were not displaying correctly in the active/passive/auto menu in the Barracks.

Tutorial Fixes Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock during the tutorial. Fixed an issue where if the Prognosticar Tutorial and any event that triggers a cinematic occur at the same time, it resulted in a black screen. Fixed an issue that could cause multiple and incorrect popups during the Seed Extraction tutorial. Fixed an issue where a lock could occur if player attacks during stratagem tutorial.

Cinematic Fixes Story Cinematics and Combat Cinematics will properly adjust and display borders correctly in large display resolutions. The black screen period after the Ritual Interrupted Cinematic is now shorter. Fixed an issue where tabbing out would cause the loss of music during cinematics, if watched through the Cinematics Menu in Windowed Fullscreen mode.



Gamepad Fixes

The cursor position will now auto update to where the camera pans while using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the gamepad can become unresponsive after tabbing out during XP allocation.

Fixed an issue where the Stratagem Tutorial could show the wrong button for the gamepad.

Fixed an issue where, in some situations, the movement area would disappear when using a gamepad.

Misc Fixes

Resolved some typos and incorrect wording for localised text.

Fixed an issue where player could not select anything on the main menu.

We continue to review reports and feedback so do please continue to share your comments and issues with us.