 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OneShot: Fading Memory update for 20 May 2022

1.2.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 8782198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Fading Memory enjoyers!

We've rolled out a small yet important patch which disables the demos feature under normal conditions, and tells the user not to use the feature if they did manage to open it up.
The reason for that is two fold:
a) The feature is not yet complete, and is missing some important fixes
b) Playing a demo you got from someone else is a security risk we did not initially anticipate

Demos will remain unavailable under normal conditions until these points are resolved.

In the meantime, have some eye candy to speculate over what's to come in the next content update:

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link